The Puzzle MT5
- Experts
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Jared Matthew BryantPassionate trader and experienced coder.
- Version: 1.28
- Updated: 28 February 2023
- Activations: 20
The Puzzle is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor working simultaneously on 3 symbols: EURGBP, EURJPY & EURCHF. Artificial Intelligence implemented alongside custom made indicators identifies trading opportunities and places the orders. Human traders are often not capable of catching the right trading opportunities in time as much as a software so my intention was to develop expert advisor that will do it for you. It follows several different strategies but before placing an order The Puzzle determines which one is the right one. I've been a trader myself for several good years already and a passionate coder since before I learned how to speak. Developing both Forex Fighter and The Puzzle came out organically and I'm glad I can share them both with you. The Puzzle does not use martingale but if you see several symbols going the same direction it's because AI found a very strong trading opportunity.
FEATURES:
- Multicurrency
- Symbols: EURGBP, EURJPY & EURCHF
- Artificial Intelligence
- No risky strategies
- One chart setup. Run the EA on EURGBP H1 chart
LIVE SIGNAL
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1827217
MT5:
If you prefer MT5 version of The Puzzle, it is available here.
The reason why I chose these particular EUR symbols is because they were the best performing ones from the EUR family. You can add different EUR pairs but it is strongly NOT advised so please don't risk it.
WASTE