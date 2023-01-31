The EA does not use Dangerous Methods:

No mesh

Without averaging

No martingale

No doubling

Minimum deposit for trading 100$

Use accounts with a minimum spread

The best timeframe to trade is H1,H4

Best trading pairs: XAUUSD,GBPUSD, EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDUSD

Suggest Move_ Set Sl to: true，Other settings: default

Time options. EA trades 24/7 by default. User may futher define which days of week and hours of day are tradable ("Nontradable hours, space-separated list", "Trade on Sundays" , ..., "Trade on Fridays").

Backtesting: EA trades on candle closure and may be tested with "Open prices only" mode which is much faster than "Every tick" with essentially same results.

Important information!

For the first 2 weeks, trade on a demo account or a cent account (to choose the best trading conditions for yourself)

Install a trading advisor on a VPS



