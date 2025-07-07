EA A New Look 2 MT4 - is a collection of safe scalping trading systems combined with a system of money and risk management.



The EA A New Look 2 MT4 checks the market for conditions and possible impulse movements, finding the necessary direction to open orders.





Why is EA A New Look 2 MT4 a safe trading system?

- Each order has a fixed Stop Loss

- each order has a StopLoos of only a few points

- the advisor will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not meet the recommendations (if the orders don't open even in the strategy tester, you need to change the trading account type or broker)

- Minimum initial deposit 100 USD



Recommendations for trading:

- EURUSD

- TF H1

- ECN accounts with low spreads and low stops

- VPS server

- Fast broker



Parameters:

- Lot Selection - select lot mode

- Fix - fixed lot

- Dynamic - dynamic lot

- StopLoss - fixed stop loss in pips

- TS - trailing stop system

- Spread - maximum allowed spread for order opening

- Magic - unique magic number



