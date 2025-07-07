EA A New Look 2 MT4

EA A New Look 2 MT4 - is a collection of safe scalping trading systems combined with a system of money and risk management.


The EA A New Look 2 MT4 checks the market for conditions and possible impulse movements, finding the necessary direction to open orders.

Why is  EA A New Look 2 MT4 a safe trading system?
- Each order has a fixed Stop Loss
- each order has a StopLoos of only a few points
- the advisor will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not meet the recommendations (if the orders don't open even in the strategy tester, you need to change the trading account type or broker)
- Minimum initial deposit 100 USD

Recommendations for trading:
- EURUSD
- TF H1
- ECN accounts with low spreads and low stops
- VPS server
- Fast broker

Parameters:
- Lot Selection - select lot mode
- Fix - fixed lot
- Dynamic - dynamic lot
- StopLoss - fixed stop loss in pips
- TS - trailing stop system
- Spread - maximum allowed spread for order opening
- Magic - unique magic number


A New Look 2
Maryna Kauzova
3 (2)
Experts
A New Look 2  - is a collection of safe scalping trading systems combined with a system of money and risk management. The   A New Look 2   checks the market for conditions and possible impulse movements, finding the necessary direction to open orders. Why is   A New Look 2   a safe trading system? - Each order has a fixed Stop Loss - each order has a StopLoos of only a few points - the advisor will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not meet the recommendations (if the ord
EA Mine Farm MT4
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
EA Safe Scalping MT4
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Only 6 copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 199 USD Safe Scalping is a scalping trading strategy. The Expert Advisor analyzes historical data of a certain period and finds certain patterns. After the analysis is completed, it determines market entry points. For more conservative trading it is enough just to reduce the lot size. It's possible to start trading from 1 USD (cent accounts). Recommendations: - H1 EURUSD - Leverage 1:500 or higher - Minimum deposit 100 units of currency or 1 USD i
Mk EURUSD ecn
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Only 1 copies at the price of 99 USD. Last price 999 USD   EURUSD ECN - is a trading algorithm designed for trading on ECN accounts or any other accounts with small margins and small spread! EURUSD ECN trading strategy is based on historical axioms of breaking the daily price range. Why EURUSD ECN belongs to safe trading systems?! - each order has a short fixed Stop Loss - the EA will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not match the recommendations (if orders are not opened
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
EURUSD ecn
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Only 1 copies at the price of 99 USD. Last price 999 USD   EURUSD ecn  - is a trading algorithm designed for trading on ecn accounts or any other accounts with small margins and small spread! EURUSD ecn trading strategy is based on historical axioms of breaking the daily price range. Why EURUSD ecn belongs to safe trading systems?! - each order has a short fixed Stop Loss - the EA will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not match the recommendations (if orders are not opene
EA Safe Scalping
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Only 6 copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 199 USD Safe Scalping is a scalping trading strategy. The Expert Advisor analyzes historical data of a certain period and finds certain patterns. After the analysis is completed, it determines market entry points. For more conservative trading it is enough just to reduce the lot size. It's possible to start trading from 1 USD (cent accounts). Recommendations: - H1 EURUSD - Leverage 1:500 or higher - Minimum deposit 100 units of currency or 1 USD i
