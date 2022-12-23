Very easy to use advisor with a minimum number of settings.





Revival is a fully automated robot that uses a unique combination of grid strategy and martingale. Trades are opened according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.

Recommended for use on cent accounts with brokers with a permitted lot of 1000 or more (eg RoboForex my.roboforex.com/en/?a=ldky).

















Requirements





Trading pairs - Any





Timeframe - M1, M5





Minimum deposit - $100 (cent account), $10,000 (standard account)





Brokers - Supporting up to 200 open positions.

Peculiarities





- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.

- Works in different markets.

- Absence of S/L and T/P on the chart.

- All entries are made only according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, which excludes the set of grid orders in case of sharp changes in the market

.

- Spread and slippage are not important.





- Upon reaching the specified Profit, it is possible to close both individual orders and the entire grid. Depends on the MaxLots parameter.





Settings

BalansMul - Account balance to increase Lots and Profit parameters





Lots - Initial lot





Profit - Initial profit (indicated in account currency units)





Step-

The minimum distance to open the next trade when setting the grid. The order is not opened if the entry conditions for Ichimoku Kinko Hyo are not met.





Mul - Lot multiplier when typing the grid.





MaxLots - Number of orders for consecutive closing of orders in the grid,

when the specified value is reached and the specified Profit is reached, all grid orders are closed.





Magic - Magic number.





StopExpert - Stop the Expert Advisor. At the first start, specify false.





ATTENTION - requires optimization (optimization is best done on fast ticks, and then double-check on exact ones)