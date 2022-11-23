Super Rewards

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  • Yudi Pranata
    Yudi Pranata

    Yudi Pranata

    Hello guys!
    Welcome to my profile page !
    I am an independent trader. I know forex since 2005 and become an independent trader since 2013.

    Signal Name :
    make sure you send a message before joining.

    You can contacts me here:
    Telegram:
    Whatsapp :
    3 topics 20 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Hi everybody,
Thank you for visiting my product page.

This product is an Expert Advisor that can work without trader intervention. I can't say much about this statement, because this Expert Advisor is made with a simple concept. A system designed for those of you who have little time with a stable return.

Deficiency :
  • Work with a specific broker
  • Need to adjust settings for some brokers (most don't need them)
  • More losses than profits (remember this EA has very good R: R, you don't need to worry)

Advantages :
  • Spreads have no effect
  • Risk: High reward ratio up to 1:5
  • News has no effect
  • Not averaging
  • Not martingale

If you have to try on demo , please contact me. I will give the template and set.
regards,
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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Roni
35
Roni 2022.11.23 13:46 
 

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Yudi Pranata
342
Reply from developer Yudi Pranata 2022.12.09 03:22
thank you !!
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