Super Rewards

Hi everybody,
Thank you for visiting my product page.

This product is an Expert Advisor that can work without trader intervention. I can't say much about this statement, because this Expert Advisor is made with a simple concept. A system designed for those of you who have little time with a stable return.

Deficiency :
  • Work with a specific broker
  • Need to adjust settings for some brokers (most don't need them)
  • More losses than profits (remember this EA has very good R: R, you don't need to worry)

Advantages :
  • Spreads have no effect
  • Risk: High reward ratio up to 1:5
  • News has no effect
  • Not averaging
  • Not martingale

If you have to try on demo , please contact me. I will give the template and set.
regards,
Produits recommandés
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Big Bang EA4
Lee Munday
4 (2)
Experts
Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so. Prem
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Performance Inégalée avec Risque Contrôlé EUROGEDDON EA est un robot de trading 100% automatique basé sur une INTELLIGENCE ADAPTATIVE , conçu pour faire croître les petits comptes en toute stabilité, tout en gardant un contrôle total sur votre capital. Avec une taille de lot de 0,01 pour chaque 200 $ sur le compte, il fonctionne avec un risque très faible et maintient un drawdown minimal , avec une performance exceptionnelle que vous devez découvrir par vous-même. Téléchar
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Experts
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
The 9 Ichimoku Dragon
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Experts
This EA covers all the advanced and mostly used Ichimoku entry known to man. It is very flexible with filters that you can set yourselves.  The following are the 9 entry of the Ichimoku that you can set up with this EA, (using a long trade as an example) 1. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades if Tenkan-sen comes from below and Kijun-sen, and lines become are equal. 2. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen if the Tenkan-sen is cross above the Kijun-sen from
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
ArazMomentum
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
Experts
The price will increase by $ 1 per day or reach a maximum of $ 300 This is not a marketing technique, it is just an incentive for you to value your time more There is an important but very simple rule To succeed in any market, this condition must be met            ️ Minimum Winrate = 1 / (1 + Reward:Risk) So how can we use this condition? The first step is to choose the ratio of profit to loss I like the value 1 How to determine the amount of stop loss and take profit? I will teach you a
Whoosh
Agus Santoso
Experts
WHOOSH – EA Smart Heiken Ashi Grid Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142798 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142799 WHOOSH est un Expert Advisor (EA) intelligent et multi-périodes basé sur Heiken Ashi, conçu pour capter rapidement la dynamique du marché, gérer dynamiquement les positions et protéger les comptes grâce à une gestion complète des risques. Cet EA combine la puissance du filtrage des tendances, le contrôle de la moyenne de la grille et une g
Gruber EA
Pavels Voitesonoks
5 (1)
Experts
GruberEA Expert Advisor is based on the impulse movement of the forex market . This Expert Advisor was created for the GBP USD pair. The GruberEA Expert Advisor works with several orders . The Expert Advisor has a stop loss , trailing stop and take profit . The principle of the adviser's strategy: The first order opens according to the trend, closes according to the take profit or trailing stop. If a correction or reversal occurs, orders are opened in the same direction as the first order, then
Tornadoo
Martin Kirschner
Experts
Martingale or Fixlot !! Time unit: 1 min MM Type 1 Mrtingale MM Type 2 Fixlot Minimum lever: 1: 500 and or 1: 1000 In the discussions I will add a few sentences right away. The EA is programmed for EURUSD, but can also be used with other pairs. In this case, the settings must be adjusted! Wish good luck. I test on the two accounts relatively many settings so do not wonder if it is more or less one! Real account Broker FBS Server Real 9: 290046195 Password: Invest1 Broker FBS Real 3 Login 23031
Hyper
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Experts
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy Monitoring Account (Demo) Achieved 8.1× profit in 1.5 years , trading one position per signal , each trade with a stop loss . Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions. It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry , ensuring full control over ris
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Scalper MultiCharts
Denis Nikolaev
5 (1)
Experts
ScalperMultiChartsMT5   is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.  Features The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses   , Gold, Silver   . The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders Recommend
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Magical Scalper EA
Muhammad Nouman
Experts
Magical Scalper EA  is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs suppo
For FTSE100
Eduard Bulatov
Experts
The EA is optimized for trading #FTSE and it is fully prepared for installation in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. No additional settings are required. The initial deposit must be at least 5000. The EA trades a fixed lot based on two indicators, Moving Average and Fractals. Deals are closed by TraillingStop or StopLoss. There are only two input parameters: MaxRisk - default is 70 Slippage - default is 3 For the correct operation of the Expert Advisor, an uninterrupted Internet connection is required
XMaya Scalp ZR Series
Samsul Anwar
3.4 (5)
Experts
XMaya Scalp ZR Series is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. XMaya Scalp ZR Series is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. This robot trades on any Time Frame, Can be use on all pairs but not for use on XAU/GOLD . The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple, with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. User-Defined Variables OrderCmt - used for comments Magic - Magic Number to identify the order's mode for the EA. TargetProfi
Steady Flow
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Steady Flow is a fully automated system which has been developed to make strategies compatible with price action patterns. Protected by stop loss and take profit The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs Continuously generating profits Can trade full time in all conditions Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways This EA has passed 18 years back test of tick data
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une  réduction supplémentaire de 30 %  ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des pri
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Filtrer:
Roni
35
Roni 2022.11.23 13:46 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Yudi Pranata
340
Réponse du développeur Yudi Pranata 2022.12.09 03:22
thank you !!
Répondre à l'avis