Super Rewards
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yudi Pranata
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This product is an Expert Advisor that can work without trader intervention. I can't say much about this statement, because this Expert Advisor is made with a simple concept. A system designed for those of you who have little time with a stable return.
Deficiency :
- Work with a specific broker
- Need to adjust settings for some brokers (most don't need them)
- More losses than profits (remember this EA has very good R: R, you don't need to worry)
Advantages :
- Spreads have no effect
- Risk: High reward ratio up to 1:5
- News has no effect
- Not averaging
- Not martingale
If you have to try on demo , please contact me. I will give the template and set.
regards,
