Realfuwi111

Version 1.90 | Release Date: 2025.03.03

Important Notice:

To fully understand how this Expert Advisor (EA) operates, please read the blog for detailed insights and best practices.

Recommended Settings

  • Risk Percentage: 5.0%
  • Order Distance (Points): 200

Recommended Trading Pairs

Currencies:

  • GBP/USD
  • EUR/USD
  • USD/JPY

Indices (Settings Available Upon Purchase):

  • US30
  • NAS100
  • DE30
  • US500

About The REALFUWI EA

REALFUWI is a scalping breakout strategy that utilizes pending stop orders to capitalize on market breakouts. The system executes trades based on the relative highs and lows of the market, ensuring precise entries and exits.

Key Features:

  • Uses Stop Orders for precise entries.
  • Adjustable Trailing Stop to secure profits.
  • Works best with a low-spread, low-commission broker.
  • No Martingale or Grid Strategies – Ensures risk control.
  • Backtested with a 5% risk per trade (Not considered "low risk").

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

Settings Overview

1. Risk & Lot Management

  • Lots: Fixed lot size for each trade (if manual volume selection is enabled).
  • Risk Percentage of Balance: Dynamically adjusts lot size to maintain risk control based on account balance.

2. Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) Configuration

  • TP Points: Distance from entry price to Take Profit.
  • SL Points: Distance from entry price to Stop Loss.
  • TSL Trigger Points: Trailing Stop activates once trade reaches a certain profit threshold.
  • TSL Points: Distance maintained between current market price and Trailing Stop.
  • TSL Step Points: The Stop Loss adjusts only when a new price level is reached beyond the defined threshold.

3. Time Management Settings

  • Time Filter: Enables/disables time-based trade execution.
  • Start Hour & Minute: Defines the beginning of the trading window.
  • End Hour & Minute: Defines the end of the trading window.

4. Additional Settings

  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for EA trades, preventing conflicts with other EAs.
  • Timeframe: Determines the candlestick period used for breakout detection.
  • Expiration Hours: Pending orders automatically expire after 24 hours if unexecuted.

Final Notes

  • Backtests provided in screenshots use default settings.
  • Download the free demo to test and optimize settings based on your strategy.

For a detailed guide on how REALFUWI works, please refer to the official blog.

Version History:

  • Version 1.90 (2022.12.23) – Latest updates & improvements.
  • Version 1.88 (2022.12.19) – Previous version.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Realfuwi
Hamza Abdulkadir Adam
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This EA is recommended to traders who already had trading experience with expert advisers. EA is using martingale strategy and it is regulated by Martin_1 and Martin_2 multiplier settings. Automated trading: Your EA automates the trading process, taking the emotional and psychological factors out of the equation. Backtested: Your EA has been backtested over a period of time to ensure its reliability and stability. Easy to use: Your EA is user-friendly and easy to set up, even for beginners.
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