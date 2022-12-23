Realfuwi111

Version 1.90 | Release Date: 2025.03.03

Important Notice:

To fully understand how this Expert Advisor (EA) operates, please read the blog for detailed insights and best practices.

Recommended Settings

Risk Percentage: 5.0%

5.0% Order Distance (Points): 200

Recommended Trading Pairs

Currencies:

GBP/USD

EUR/USD

USD/JPY

Indices (Settings Available Upon Purchase):

US30

NAS100

DE30

US500

About The REALFUWI EA

REALFUWI is a scalping breakout strategy that utilizes pending stop orders to capitalize on market breakouts. The system executes trades based on the relative highs and lows of the market, ensuring precise entries and exits.

Key Features:

Uses Stop Orders for precise entries.

for precise entries. Adjustable Trailing Stop to secure profits.

to secure profits. Works best with a low-spread, low-commission broker .

. No Martingale or Grid Strategies – Ensures risk control.

– Ensures risk control. Backtested with a 5% risk per trade (Not considered "low risk").

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

Settings Overview

1. Risk & Lot Management

Lots: Fixed lot size for each trade (if manual volume selection is enabled).

Fixed lot size for each trade (if manual volume selection is enabled). Risk Percentage of Balance: Dynamically adjusts lot size to maintain risk control based on account balance.

2. Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) Configuration

TP Points: Distance from entry price to Take Profit.

Distance from entry price to Take Profit. SL Points: Distance from entry price to Stop Loss.

Distance from entry price to Stop Loss. TSL Trigger Points: Trailing Stop activates once trade reaches a certain profit threshold.

Trailing Stop activates once trade reaches a certain profit threshold. TSL Points: Distance maintained between current market price and Trailing Stop.

Distance maintained between current market price and Trailing Stop. TSL Step Points: The Stop Loss adjusts only when a new price level is reached beyond the defined threshold.

3. Time Management Settings

Time Filter: Enables/disables time-based trade execution.

Enables/disables time-based trade execution. Start Hour & Minute: Defines the beginning of the trading window.

Defines the beginning of the trading window. End Hour & Minute: Defines the end of the trading window.

4. Additional Settings

Magic Number: A unique identifier for EA trades, preventing conflicts with other EAs.

A unique identifier for EA trades, preventing conflicts with other EAs. Timeframe: Determines the candlestick period used for breakout detection.

Determines the candlestick period used for breakout detection. Expiration Hours: Pending orders automatically expire after 24 hours if unexecuted.

Final Notes

Backtests provided in screenshots use default settings.

Download the free demo to test and optimize settings based on your strategy.

For a detailed guide on how REALFUWI works, please refer to the official blog.

Version History:

Version 1.90 (2022.12.23) – Latest updates & improvements.

– Latest updates & improvements. Version 1.88 (2022.12.19) – Previous version.



