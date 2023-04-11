Smart Order Block Indicator SMC ICT

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"Smart Order Block Indicator" to find market reversals...


Order blocks in forex refer to the collection of orders of big banks and institutions in forex trading.
Smart Order Block Indicator for MT4 is currently the most accurate and customizable indicator in the market. It has been developed to facilitate the analysis of entries based Smart Money Concept.


Get an EARLY entry advantage when you enter on Order Block rejections !
Because order blocks represent Strong buying and selling from institutions & Banks, the price tends to revisit these "Strong Zones".
And more often when the price re-touches these order blocks, it will get rejected.
When it happens, that's a prime opportunity for you to enter a trade.

  •  Based on WYCKOFF + SMART MONEY CONECPT
  •  Order Block Indicator MT4 highlights active order blocks of up to 9 TFs simultaneously.
  •  Auto Market Structure levels and Break of Structure Confirmation from Multi timeframe.
  •  Sophisticated alerts and Mobile notifications system.
  •  Non Repaint and Non lag with Highly Customizable.
  •  Semi Automatic operations perfect for Live markets or Prop funding accounts.
  •  Low Risk and High Reward as low as 1:2 to 1:150
  •  Suitable for both low timeframe scalping and high timeframe swing trades.
  •  Comes with complete training and active member group access.

1v1 training mentorship included with every subscription to help you understand the usage of Indicator






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Forex Target Zones Indicator – Master Key Support & Resistance Levels Unlock the power of precise trading with the Forex Target Zones Indicator, the ultimate tool for identifying high-probability buy and sell zones based on previous weekly and daily highs and lows. Designed for both   scalpers and swing traders, this indicator highlights critical levels where price is likely to react, giving you a   competitive edge in the forex market. Key Features:   Smart Weekly & Daily Zones   – Instantly
FREE
Smart Ai Levels
Aditya Jayswal
Indicators
Smart Ai Levels Pro+ Wyckoff Theory. Volume Profile. Machine Learning. Institutional Zone Intelligence for Serious Traders This is a sophisticated trading indicator that combines Wyckoff theory, volume profile analysis, machine learning predictions, and multiple timeframe zone calculations. AI-powered Wyckoff zone indicator with real-time volume profile, machine learning reliability predictions, and multi-timeframe cycle analysis. Features 26+ dynamic S/R zones, priority strength markers, volum
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
Indicators
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
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