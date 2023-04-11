Smart Order Block Indicator SMC ICT
- Indicators
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Aditya JayswalI have years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Please send me Direct message on MQL5 CHAT after purchasing the Indicator for Training and Installation Support
There are some additional files that is important to use with the Indicator . So be sure to contact me after purchasing the Indicator So that I can add you for training and support .
If you find any difficulty with installation then send me Direct message here So that I can connect with you via Anydesk or Teamview for the product installation.
"Smart Order Block Indicator" to find market reversals...
- Based on WYCKOFF + SMART MONEY CONECPT
- Order Block Indicator MT4 highlights active order blocks of up to 9 TFs simultaneously.
- Auto Market Structure levels and Break of Structure Confirmation from Multi timeframe.
- Sophisticated alerts and Mobile notifications system.
- Non Repaint and Non lag with Highly Customizable.
- Semi Automatic operations perfect for Live markets or Prop funding accounts.
- Low Risk and High Reward as low as 1:2 to 1:150
- Suitable for both low timeframe scalping and high timeframe swing trades.
- Comes with complete training and active member group access.
1v1 training mentorship included with every subscription to help you understand the usage of Indicator