RoboArter4 Range Breakout

The Expert Advisor is real trading strategy that does not use any grids, martingales or other dangerous functionalities.

The EA has been developed for GBPJPY M15 based on Range Breakout. It has been backtested on tick data with 100% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





FX Blue - find strategy with magic number #225108

I recommend you always do your own testing with your broker.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination without correlation. For example RoboArter5 Range Breakout is ideal to connect into one portfolio.

There is no need to use a large account.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stopp Loss and Take Profit)

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stopp Loss and Take Profit) Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used No martingale, no grid and other dangerous strategies!

No excessive consumption od CPU resources

No excessive consumption od CPU resources User-friendly settings

User-friendly settings All settings optimized

All settings optimized results on screenshots are with 1:10 leverage and 0.1 lot

Promo price.

Enjoy the EA and Thank you for your Reviews.



