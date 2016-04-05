Intelligent Revenu MT5 EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
The INTELLIGENT INCOME strategy is a combination of custom indicators and a very advanced trading algorithm. It has been tested with real ticks, and passed the stress test with slippage approximating real market conditions over a period of 5 years.
SMART INCOME EA IS FOR THOSE WHO:
- HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE PUSH IN TRADING
- WANT TO HAVE A PASSIVE INCOME EVERY DAY
- WISH TO ATTEND OTHER OCCUPATIONS
- WISH TO RISK THE MINIMUM CAPITAL POSSIBLE
FEATURES
- Only with the EURUSD pair; The Multi-currency option will be available in the paid version
- Free demo available for download
- Recommended minimum deposit is 500 USD
If you need help, you can send me a direct message.