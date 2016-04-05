Intelligent Revenu MT5 EA

The INTELLIGENT INCOME strategy is a combination of custom indicators and a very advanced trading algorithm. It has been tested with real ticks, and passed the stress test with slippage approximating real market conditions over a period of 5 years.

SMART INCOME EA IS FOR THOSE WHO:

- HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE PUSH IN TRADING

- WANT TO HAVE A PASSIVE INCOME EVERY DAY

- WISH TO ATTEND OTHER OCCUPATIONS

- WISH TO RISK THE MINIMUM CAPITAL POSSIBLE





FEATURES

- Only with the EURUSD pair; The Multi-currency option will be available in the paid version

- Free demo available for download

- Recommended minimum deposit is 500 USD





If you need help, you can send me a direct message.