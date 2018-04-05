Bhantu is revolutionary trading bot software that seeks to revolutionize the way you trade. It offers a suite of features that can help you maximize your profits in the market.

Bhantu's advanced algorithms and automated strategies are designed to analyze and monitor the market, ensuring you always get the best results.

Software that can automatically manage your trades in stocks, currencies and other financial products in your trading account based on your preferences.

It is based on a combination of custom indicators and a highly advanced trading algorithm. It has been tested with real ticks, and passed the resistance test with slippage approximating real market conditions.

FEATURES :

- The Multi-currency option is activated but it is recommended to use it on Gold, CHF/JPY, EUR/JPY pairs

- The recommended minimum deposit is 100 USD for 3 currency pairs launched at the same time

- Take profit recommended: 1USD or 1EUR per trade

- Total number of recommended hedging positions: 4

- Drawdown Percent : 15



- Recommended Timeframe: M1

*** It is more interesting to trade Gold, CHF/JPY, EUR/JPY at the same time ***

Software that can integrate market information and execute trades on your stock market account using smart algorithms.

THIS ROBOT IS MADE FOR THOSE WHO:

- HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE PUSH IN TRADING

- WANT TO HAVE A PASSIVE INCOME EVERY DAY

- WISH TO ATTEND OTHER OCCUPATIONS

- WISH TO RISK THE MINIMUM CAPITAL POSSIBLE



