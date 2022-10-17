Auto Trend line Trader
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.21
- Activations: 5
This EA helps chart pattern traders to automate thier task of placing trades.
All you need to do is to draw your trend lines and name your trendlines to match the object name input in the EA.
The EA is safe to turn off anytime.
The input parameters are as follows:
- UpperBorderline : Upper border line of chart
- UpperEnteryLine: For entering trades
- UpperTPLine: Trendline for Take profit
- LowerBorder: Lower border line of chart
- LowerTPLine: Take profit line for lower trend line
- BorderChannel: For channel drawn on chart
- Entrychannel: Channel name for entry in channel trading
- TPChannel: channel name for Take profit