Auto Trend line Trader

This EA helps chart pattern traders to automate thier task of placing trades. 
All you need to do is to draw your trend lines and name your trendlines to match the object name input in the EA. 

The EA is safe to turn off anytime.


The input parameters are as follows: 

  •  UpperBorderline : Upper border line of chart
  • UpperEnteryLine: For entering trades
  • UpperTPLine: Trendline for Take profit
  • LowerBorder: Lower border line of chart
  • LowerTPLine: Take profit line for lower trend line
  • BorderChannel: For channel drawn on chart
  • Entrychannel: Channel name for entry in channel trading
  • TPChannel: channel name for Take profit

 



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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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