Auto Trend line Trader

This EA helps chart pattern traders to automate thier task of placing trades.

All you need to do is to draw your trend lines and name your trendlines to match the object name input in the EA.





The EA is safe to turn off anytime.



The input parameters are as follows: UpperBorderline : Upper border line of chart

UpperEnteryLine: For entering trades

UpperTPLine: Trendline for Take profit

LowerBorder: Lower border line of chart

LowerTPLine: Take profit line for lower trend line

BorderChannel: For channel drawn on chart

Entrychannel: Channel name for entry in channel trading

TPChannel: channel name for Take profit





