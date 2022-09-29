StarkerFx Pro

This EA watches for trend reversals and pullbacks and opens a position in the right direction based on them. It opens up to three positions in one direction. The exit from a position is based on several criteria.

This EA is optimized for the EUR/USD currency pair and the M15 timeframe, but works good on:

EUR/USD M10, M12, M20, M30

AUD/NZD M15, M20

NZD/CAD M15, M20

No need to worry about complicated settings.

According to the size of your account, enter the starting lot.

Buy Start Lot

Sell Start Lot

Minimum balance $250

Recommended leverage 1:200 or more

Feel free to test and diversify the strategy!