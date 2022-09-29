StarkerFx Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 29 September 2022
- Activations: 7
This EA watches for trend reversals and pullbacks and opens a position in the right direction based on them. It opens up to three positions in one direction. The exit from a position is based on several criteria.
This EA is optimized for the EUR/USD currency pair and the M15 timeframe, but works good on:
EUR/USD M10, M12, M20, M30
AUD/NZD M15, M20
NZD/CAD M15, M20
No need to worry about complicated settings.
According to the size of your account, enter the starting lot.
Buy Start Lot
Sell Start Lot
Minimum balance $250
Recommended leverage 1:200 or more
Feel free to test and diversify the strategy!