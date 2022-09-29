StarkerFx Pro

This EA watches for trend reversals and pullbacks and opens a position in the right direction based on them. It opens up to three positions in one direction. The exit from a position is based on several criteria.

This EA is optimized for the EUR/USD currency pair and the M15 timeframe, but works good on:

EUR/USD M10, M12, M20, M30

AUD/NZD M15, M20

NZD/CAD M15, M20

No need to worry about complicated settings.

According to the size of your account, enter the starting lot.
Buy Start Lot
Sell Start Lot

Minimum balance $250
Recommended leverage 1:200 or more

Feel free to test and diversify the strategy!

Please use ECN accounts with a minimum spread.


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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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StarkerFX
Erno Stark
Experts
StarkerFX EA is a martingale and trend following robot with trailing stop . This expert advisor is using MACD and Parabolic SAR indicators. T‌here are no complicated settings. The only one input is the equity multiplier for automatic lot calculation. If you want to change it, please backtest it before using on real account. higher equity multiplier = higher lots = higher risk (recommended setting is: 1.0) T‌his EA has been optimized for EUR/USD currency pair and for M5 timeframe. Feel free to ba
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