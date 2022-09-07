MA Slope

MA Slope is a simple indicator that measures the slope of a specific Moving Average. 

We usually say that the price is in an uptrend when it is above the moving average, or it is in a downtrend when it is below the moving average. However, this information is inadequate since most of the time the market is in range. During range-bound markets, price moves back and forth around the Moving Average giving a lot of false signals. 

MA Slope helps identify and validate trends as it directly measures the steepness of the moving average. The user can also set levels and alerts so that they can determine when a specific value of MA Slope is being met. 

MA Slope also helps filter out false signals obtained from other indicators since this roughly distinguishes trending from range-bound market conditions.


The parameters are as follows:

  • MA Period - The Period of the Moving Average that you want to measure the slope of
  • MA Slope Period - The Calculation Period of the MA Slope, the larger the period, the smoother the MA Slope
  • MA Mode - Type of MA (e.g. EMA, SMA, etc)
  • Applied Price - Type of price for MA Period
  • Threshold Value - User-defined Value that determines if the price is in Uptrend, Downtrend or in Range. (For example: a value of 5 would be the threshold values would be 5 and -5, A value of 6 would indicate that the price is in an uptrend)
  • Alert when Crossing Threshold - Enable alerts when MA Slope value crosses Uptrend or Downtrend Thresholds

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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