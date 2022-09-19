EA Gold EZIndy

Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy:


You get profit from trading every day

It can work with other EAs and trading systems

The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually.

All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically


How to set up EA Gold EZIndy:


Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal

To activate the news filter, you need to add the website address in the settings of the MetaTrader. Learn more: here

Make sure your VPS and internet connection are stable

Use only a hedge account and leverage from 1:200 and more

To reduce risk ratio, I recommend you change the Balance step value=5000 in the settings

Low spread brokers are recommended

Minimal amount Deposit: 1000 dollars or cents (for cent accounts) 


Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H4
Test From 2022
Settings default
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $500
Recommend Deposit $1000
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage


Philosophy of margin level trading:

  1. Use a reliable broker offering:

    1. high leverage (1:200 - 1:500),
    2. microlots,standard
    3. low trading costs (ECN preferred),
    4. fast and accurate execution,
    5. (optionally) negative balance protection,
    6. a client cabinet with instant internal transfers between accounts.

  2. Keep your entire risk capital in a wallet/purse (if provided), or in a dedicated 'deposit' account which you MUST NOT trade (!).
  3. Margin call (stop-out) is your risk limit, just as you would use a stop loss in a bigger account.
  4. Set margin limit before entry according to your strategy.
  5. If you lose, nevermind! - reload, rethink and try again.
  6. Hold on to gains and let them run!
  7. Grab your profits and PUT THEM BACK INTO THE WALLET.

------------------------------------------------------

Change Log: Version 2.1

- Fixed Message
- Add CCI Filtre

Change Log: Version 2.0

- Fixed Message

Change Log: Version 1.0

- Initial Release




