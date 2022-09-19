EA Gold EZIndy
- Experts
- Mr Kraisit Chompungam
- Version: 2.3
- Mise à jour: 19 septembre 2022
- Activations: 5
Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy:
You get profit from trading every day
It can work with other EAs and trading systems
The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually.
All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically
How to set up EA Gold EZIndy:
Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal
To activate the news filter, you need to add the website address in the settings of the MetaTrader. Learn more: here
Make sure your VPS and internet connection are stable
Use only a hedge account and leverage from 1:200 and more
To reduce risk ratio, I recommend you change the Balance step value=5000 in the settings
Low spread brokers are recommended
Minimal amount Deposit: 1000 dollars or cents (for cent accounts)
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H4
|Test From
|2022
|Settings
|default
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$500
|Recommend Deposit
|$1000
|Feature
|NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
Philosophy of margin level trading:
- Use a reliable broker offering:
- high leverage (1:200 - 1:500),
- microlots,standard
- low trading costs (ECN preferred),
- fast and accurate execution,
- (optionally) negative balance protection,
- a client cabinet with instant internal transfers between accounts.
- Keep your entire risk capital in a wallet/purse (if provided), or in a dedicated 'deposit' account which you MUST NOT trade (!).
- Margin call (stop-out) is your risk limit, just as you would use a stop loss in a bigger account.
- Set margin limit before entry according to your strategy.
- If you lose, nevermind! - reload, rethink and try again.
- Hold on to gains and let them run!
- Grab your profits and PUT THEM BACK INTO THE WALLET.
Change Log: Version 2.1
- Fixed Message - Add CCI Filtre
Change Log: Version 2.0
- Fixed Message
Change Log: Version 1.0
- Initial Release