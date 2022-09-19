Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy:





You get profit from trading every day

It can work with other EAs and trading systems

The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually.

All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically





How to set up EA Gold EZIndy:





Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal

To activate the news filter, you need to add the website address in the settings of the MetaTrader. Learn more: here

Make sure your VPS and internet connection are stable

Use only a hedge account and leverage from 1:200 and more

To reduce risk ratio, I recommend you change the Balance step value=5000 in the settings

Low spread brokers are recommended

Minimal amount Deposit: 1000 dollars or cents (for cent accounts)



