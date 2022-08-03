Morning Shift
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 August 2022
- Activations: 5
Hi all, Morning Shift is a plug and go system programmed to trade on the GBPUSD pair only. It executes trades at a specific time each day using a fixed risk reward ratio. The system trades only during the London session because of the high price movement in relatively a single direction in the named pair. Please read the instructions below and the video attached in the description for instructions. Thank you.
Requirements
- Adjust the local time zone of your device to UTC+3
- Must be used on GBPUSD pair only
- Minimum balance: $100
- Minimum leverage: 1:200
Advantages
- Variable lot size
- Suitable for both big and small accounts
- Plug and go system
- Fixed risk/ reward ration