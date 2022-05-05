Extreme Hedging MT5

Extreme Hedging MT5 use BB indicator and grid ( calculate dynamic distance by SD indicator).

-Long trading and more profit.

-Hedging power help you to safety and low drawdown.

-When price out of BB bound, EA will open order by dynamic grid.

-Close trading order but except highest and lowest trading position.

-Close Order by hand or setting by target profit.

-Adjust grid distance with SD Value multiply with constant.

-SD indicator help to manage the grid distance by the market situation.

- Should trade with same condition of currency like safe haven currency ( USD, CHF, JPY) and same monetary policy like QE and interest.

- Turn off the output mode then it will more faster test.

Please see screenshots , you can see easy concept but it is the great result.

Price 10 US/Month ( Now discount for 6 Month and 1 Year ) 


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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Extreme Hedging
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Extreme Hedging use BB indicator and grid ( calculate dynamic distance by SD indicator). -Long trading and more profit. -Hedging power help you to safety and low drawdown. -When price out of BB bound, EA will open order by dynamic grid. -Close trading order but except highest and lowest trading position. -Close Order by hand or setting by target profit. -Adjust grid distance with SD Value multiply with constant. -SD indicator help to manage the grid distance by the market situation. - Should tra
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