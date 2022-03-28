Extreme Hedging use BB indicator and grid ( calculate dynamic distance by SD indicator).

-Long trading and more profit.

-Hedging power help you to safety and low drawdown.

-When price out of BB bound, EA will open order by dynamic grid.

-Close trading order but except highest and lowest trading position.

-Close Order by hand or setting by target profit.

-Adjust grid distance with SD Value multiply with constant.

-SD indicator help to manage the grid distance by the market situation.

- Should trade with same condition of currency like safe haven currency ( USD, CHF, JPY) and same monetary policy like QE and interest.





Please see screenshots , you can see easy concept but it is the great result.

Price 10 US/Month ( Now discount for 6 Month and 1 Year )