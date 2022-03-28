Extreme Hedging

Extreme Hedging use BB indicator and grid ( calculate dynamic distance by SD indicator).

-Long trading and more profit.

-Hedging power help you to safety and low drawdown.

-When price out of BB bound, EA will open order by dynamic grid.

-Close trading order but except highest and lowest trading position.

-Close Order by hand or setting by target profit.

-Adjust grid distance with SD Value multiply with constant.

-SD indicator help to manage the grid distance by the market situation.

- Should trade with same condition of currency like safe haven currency ( USD, CHF, JPY) and same monetary policy like QE and interest.


Please see screenshots , you can see easy concept but it is the great result.

Price 10 US/Month ( Now discount for 6 Month and 1 Year ) 

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Extreme Hedging MT5
Traipop Kamwised
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Extreme Hedging MT5 use BB indicator and grid ( calculate dynamic distance by SD indicator). -Long trading and more profit. -Hedging power help you to safety and low drawdown. -When price out of BB bound, EA will open order by dynamic grid. -Close trading order but except highest and lowest trading position. -Close Order by hand or setting by target profit. -Adjust grid distance with SD Value multiply with constant. -SD indicator help to manage the grid distance by the market situation. - Should
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