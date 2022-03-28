Extreme Hedging
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Extreme Hedging use BB indicator and grid ( calculate dynamic distance by SD indicator).
-Long trading and more profit.
-Hedging power help you to safety and low drawdown.
-When price out of BB bound, EA will open order by dynamic grid.
-Close trading order but except highest and lowest trading position.
-Close Order by hand or setting by target profit.
-Adjust grid distance with SD Value multiply with constant.
-SD indicator help to manage the grid distance by the market situation.
- Should trade with same condition of currency like safe haven currency ( USD, CHF, JPY) and same monetary policy like QE and interest.
Please see screenshots , you can see easy concept but it is the great result.
Price 10 US/Month ( Now discount for 6 Month and 1 Year )