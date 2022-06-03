TradeX Chart Trading
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.21
- Updated: 14 March 2026
- Activations: 10
Welcome to TradeX Chart Trading
Netting and Hedge accounts.
Functionalities
- SHIFT to buy;
- CTRL to sell;
- Breakeven;
- Visual flag of pending orders on the chart;
- Blocking the BUY/EJECT/SELL buttons to prevent accidental sending of orders;
- Spread visualization when clicking on the asset being traded;
- Candlestick countdown;
- List of open positions;
- Percentage balance of all transactions for the current day.
Warning
- It does not work in Strategy Tester.
Excelente boleta para operar no MT5, uma das mais completas que já usei até hoje.