TradeX Chart Trading

5

Welcome to TradeX Chart Trading

Netting and Hedge accounts.

Functionalities

  • SHIFT to buy;
  • CTRL to sell;
  • Breakeven;
  • Visual flag of pending orders on the chart;
  • Blocking the BUY/EJECT/SELL buttons to prevent accidental sending of orders;
  • Spread visualization when clicking on the asset being traded;
  • Candlestick countdown;
  • List of open positions;
  • Percentage balance of all transactions for the current day.

    Warning

    • It does not work in Strategy Tester.

    Updates and improvements coming soon!

    Reviews 8
    Adeni Ferreira
    222
    Adeni Ferreira 2025.07.31 19:46 
     

    Excelente boleta para operar no MT5, uma das mais completas que já usei até hoje.

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    Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
    Active Lines
    Yury Kulikov
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
    Telegram to mt5 pro
    Janet Abu Khalil
    4 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
    Crystal Trade Manager Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Utilities
    Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
    Prop Firm Os
    Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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    tm1421
    21
    tm1421 2026.03.10 13:42 
     

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    Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior
    5880
    Reply from developer Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior 2026.03.10 16:23
    Obrigado! Fico feliz que esteja satisfeita.
    Bruno Mendes
    30
    Bruno Mendes 2026.03.02 11:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior
    5880
    Reply from developer Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior 2026.03.02 11:50
    Procura o botão de Auto Rolagem na sua barra de ferramentas na parte superior da janela do MT5 (Gráficos/Auto Rolagem);
    - Clica nele para deixar não selecionado;
    - Mova o cursor do mouse para a área do gráfico e utilize a roda do mouse para mover o gráfico, ou as setas do teclado para mover o gráfico barra por barra;
    - Para retornar a possição oroginal, basta clicar novamente nesse botão da barra de ferramentas ou dar um duplo click na área do gráfico.
    Emanuela Silveira
    33
    Emanuela Silveira 2025.08.12 22:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Adeni Ferreira
    222
    Adeni Ferreira 2025.07.31 19:46 
     

    Excelente boleta para operar no MT5, uma das mais completas que já usei até hoje.

    Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior
    5880
    Reply from developer Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior 2025.08.01 12:08
    Obrigado Adeni. Que bom que gostou. Caso tenha dúvidas na utilização e/ou sugestões de melhorias, pode utilizar a Aba de Discussão acima. Ficaremos felizes em analisar e implementar nas próximas atualizações.
    BeatrizCCosta
    29
    BeatrizCCosta 2022.12.06 13:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    ThiagoNBSin
    30
    ThiagoNBSin 2022.07.29 17:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior
    5880
    Reply from developer Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior 2022.07.29 20:53
    Obrigado!
    janiersonleite
    36
    janiersonleite 2022.07.29 01:58 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior
    5880
    Reply from developer Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior 2022.07.29 14:40
    Obrigado pelo feedback. Muito importante ter esse retorno dos usuários.
    MarnieCosta
    27
    MarnieCosta 2022.06.04 18:59 
     

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