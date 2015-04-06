Magic Night MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Magic Night is an automated trading system that uses a channel indicator and candlestick patterns to open and close trades.
Trades every day at a specific time.
Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods.
Timeframe М5, currency pairs EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD
Minimum deposit 70 usd.
Live signal https://www.mql5.com
Instructions for installing https://Blogs Magic Night
Download set files https://Sets Magic Night
Settings EA
- Order_Comment - Order comment
- Fixed_Lot - Fixed lot
- Auto_Lot - Automatic increase of the trading lot, if 0 is not used
- Maximum_Spread - Maximum allowable spread for opening a trade
- Stop_Loss -
- Take_Profit -
- Maximum_Order - Maximum number of open trades
- Range_Points - Distance between the first and second trade
- Magic -
Channel Parameter
- Period_Channel - Channel period
- Bars_Channel - Number of bars to calculate
- Buy_Channel_1 - Channel level for buy
- Buy_Channel_2 - Channel level for buy
- Buy_Channel_3 - Channel level for buy
- Sell_Channel_1 - Channel level for sell
- Sell_Channel_2 - Channel level for sell
- Sell_Channel_3 - Channel level for sell
Patterns Parameters
- Step_Candle - The number of bars to calculate the pattern
- P_1 - Formula for calculation
- P_2 - Formula for calculation
- P_3 - Formula for calculation
- P_4 - Formula for calculation