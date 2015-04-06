Magic Night MT4

Magic Night is an automated trading system that uses a channel indicator and candlestick patterns to open and close trades.
Trades every day at a specific time.
Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods.


Timeframe М5, currency pairs EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD

Minimum deposit 70 usd.


Live signal https://www.mql5.com


Instructions for installing https://Blogs Magic Night

Download set files https://Sets Magic Night


Settings EA

  • Order_Comment - Order comment
  • Fixed_Lot - Fixed lot
  • Auto_Lot - Automatic increase of the trading lot, if 0 is not used
  • Maximum_Spread - Maximum allowable spread for opening a trade
  • Stop_Loss - 
  • Take_Profit - 
  • Maximum_Order - Maximum number of open trades
  • Range_Points - Distance between the first and second trade
  • Magic - 
Channel Parameter
  • Period_Channel - Channel period
  • Bars_Channel - Number of bars to calculate
  • Buy_Channel_1 - Channel level for buy
  • Buy_Channel_2 - Channel level for buy
  • Buy_Channel_3 - Channel level for buy
  • Sell_Channel_1 - Channel level for sell
  • Sell_Channel_2 - Channel level for sell
  • Sell_Channel_3 - Channel level for sell
Patterns Parameters
  • Step_Candle - The number of bars to calculate the pattern
  • P_1 - Formula for calculation
  • P_2 - Formula for calculation
  • P_3 - Formula for calculation
  • P_4 - Formula for calculation


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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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