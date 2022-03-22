Magic Night MT4 and MT5
Trading Systems

Magic Night MT4 and MT5

22 March 2022, 10:52
Alexey Bolshakov
Alexey Bolshakov
0
452

Download EA https://Magic Night MT4

Download EA https://Magic Night MT5

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Download set files and tests https://Sets Magic Night MT4 and MT5

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1:

You need to decide which broker you will trade with. This is necessary in order to select the correct folder with the GMT set files.

We always trade according to the broker's summer GMT both in winter and in summer, which they set in the MT4 and MT5 terminal.
No need to change the time when changing GMT.

See the list of brokers for installing GMT below.

If you are in doubt about choosing the right folder with GMT set files, ask me.

For the IC Markets broker, use the folder with the GMT+3 settings files.

The broker I trade with. The account type is Raw Spread.

https://www.icmarkets.com

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2:

How to install Magic Night in the MT4 and MT5 trading terminal.

Timeframe М5, currency pairs EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD


You need to open four Windows (four charts) of the M5 timeframe.


1


And set the corresponding set file for each currency pair.

1. To do this, click on the EA smiley face.

2. Next, click the Load button.

3. And set the corresponding set file for each currency pair.


2


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3:

Decide on the size of the trading lot based on your deposit and preferences.

Money management:

To use the Fixed_Lot, set the Auto_Lot=0 parameter.

If you use a fixed lot (Fixed_Lot parameter)
0.01 lot for every 200 usd low risk
0.01 lot for every 100 usd average risk

If you use automatic lot (Auto_Lot parameter)
Auto_Lot=5 low risk
Auto_Lot=10 average risk

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List of brokers to select the desired folder with set files.


Broker  /  Folder To Use


A:

Admiral Markets GMT+3 Folder

Alpari Use GMT+3 Folder

Axitrader Use GMT+3 Folder

ATC Brokers Use GMT+3 Folder

ActivTrades Use GMT+2 Folder


C:

CM Trading Use GMT+3 Folder


D:

Darwinex Use GMT+3 Folder


E:

Exness Use GMT+1 Folder


F:

Forex.com Use GMT+3 Folder

Fusion Markets Use GMT+3 Folder

FTMO Use GMT+2 Folder

FP Markets Use GMT+3 Folder

FXTM Use GMT+3 Folder

Forex4you Use GMT+2 Folder

FBS Use GMT+3 Folder

ForexChief Use GMT+3 Folder

FXOpen Use GMT+3 Folder


H:

HYCM Use GMT+1 Folder

Hugo's Way Use GMT+2 Folder


I:

IG Markets Use GMT+1 Folder

IC Markets Use GMT+3 Folder

ITEXSYS Use GMT+1 Folder


J:

JFD Use GMT+1 Folder


L:

LQD FX Use GMT+1 Folder

LiteForex Use GMT+2 Folder


N:

NPBFX Use GMT+1 Folder


O:

OANDA Use GMT+3 Folder


P:

Pepperstone Use GMT+3 Folder

PaxForex Use GMT+3 Folder


R:

RoboForex Use GMT+3 Folder


S:

Swissquote Bank Use GMT+2 Folder


T:

Tickmill Use GMT+3 Folder


V:

Vantage FX Use GMT+3 Folder

VALUTRADE Use GMT+3 Folder


Files:
Magic_Night.zip  635 kb