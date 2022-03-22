Download EA https://Magic Night MT4

Download EA https://Magic Night MT5

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



Download set files and tests https://Sets Magic Night MT4 and MT5

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________





1:



You need to decide which broker you will trade with. This is necessary in order to select the correct folder with the GMT set files.



We always trade according to the broker's summer GMT both in winter and in summer, which they set in the MT4 and MT5 terminal.

No need to change the time when changing GMT.

See the list of brokers for installing GMT below.