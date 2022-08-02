RavenWatcher

An enhanced martingale bot with very minimal drawdown of 0-20% Depending on configuration. 

This bot is based on our old bot but with added features and some enhancements for better automation, performance and ease of making strategy.

Set file will differ depending on the currency pair. The default set file is for GBPUSD.


FEATURES:


Lots

Lot - Lot is the initial lot or base lot that will be used on the very 1st order. Lot will be dynamic (calculated base on buffer and current balance) if Compounding is set to true;

LotMultiplier - Lot will be added additional lot which is multiplied to LotMultiplier on each order;

InitilOrders (Ordinal) - Lot of initial order will not be affected by LotMultiplier; A value of 10 means 10th order;

Buffer (%) = This will be used if Compounding is set to true. A value of 100 means 100% buffer;


Orders

Slippage (pip) - represents the maximum difference in pips for the order to go through. A value of 1 means 1pip;

Spread (point) - the allowed distance between ask and bid. if spread is more than what it is set then buy and sell cant be executed; A value of 30 means 30 points;

TakeProfit (point) - a distance where we close order with profit; A value of 100 means 100 points;

PointStep (point) - a minimum distance between each order; A value of 200 means 200 points distance between each order;

MaxOpen (Buy Orders) - a maximum limit of open/floating buy orders.  

MaxOpen (Sell Orders) - a maximum limit of open/floating sell orders.


Timing 

OpenTradeInterval(Hour) - a distance of every sellOrder/buyOrder in time(hour).

OpenTradeIntervalMode - mode for time reference; Specific will reference the time when candle starts. Doesnt persist if order fails; LastOrder will reference the time on last order. This persist if the order fails;


Controls

IsBuyEnabled = if true, enables allows buy order, else disables the buy order.

IsSellEnabled = if true, enables allows sell order, else disables the sell order.

Compounding - if true, triggers dynamic lot which adds additional lot for every order. Added lot is calculated base on buffer and current balance; 

TrendFollow -  if true, triggers automatic order which immediately send an sellOrder/buyOrder whenever total openSellOrder/openBuyOrder is equal to zero.


