See the right pair

Especially if you watch a lot of charts at once, you can easily miss the start of the price movement. This indicator helps you change the color of the chart if depending on whether the exchange rate is within a range or leaving it. Just imagine: you have 30 black charts, 1 of which turns green, for example. You must notice!





Usage: Drag the indicator to the chart, set the desired background colors, define the desired band by setting the "down" and "up" lines. Ready!

