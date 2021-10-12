The multi-currency indicator Currency Strength Index Plus can be set on the chart of any of the 28 currency pairs formed by 8 currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY), for example, on EURUSD, H1. The indicator is designed to determine the direction of strength of each of the 8 currencies relative to each other. Using the strength and its direction of two opposing currencies, it is possible to make a currency pair with the best trading potential. Currency indices have flexible smoothing settings and are not redrawn.

The screenshots show a trading system based on the signals of the Currency Strength Index Plus indicator. The system uses two copies of the indicator with the same scale from -20 to 120 in one lower window of the EURUSD, H1 chart. One copy displays the USD index, and the second 7 currency indices: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY (indicator settings as in the screenshots).



Signal to open a position.

If after closing the candle on the H1 period, the USD index for the first time, after becoming below seven indices, bent up - at the opening of the next candle with a market order, open a position for the convergence of the USD and the index, which has a value from 50 to 120 and the highest of the upwards (if there are no upwards - the highest of the inclined downwards).

If after closing the candle on the H1 period, the USD index for the first time, after becoming higher than seven indices, bent down - at the opening of the next candle with a market order, open a position for the convergence of the USD and the index, which has a value from 50 to -20 and the lowest of the downwards (if there are no downwards - the lowest of the upwards).

Set a take profit of 400 points (40 points with 4-digit quotes) and a stop loss of 200 points (instead of a stop loss, you can use a pending limit stop order of the opposite direction).

Signal to close the position and reverse.

If after closing the candle on the H1 period, a position is opened and a signal to open a new position on the same or another pair appears; the profit of the position is more than 1 pip - at the opening of the next candle with a market order, close the current position and open a new one.



Input parameters