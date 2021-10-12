Currency Strength Index Plus

The multi-currency indicator Currency Strength Index Plus can be set on the chart of any of the 28 currency pairs formed by 8 currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY), for example, on EURUSD, H1. The indicator is designed to determine the direction of strength of each of the 8 currencies relative to each other. Using the strength and its direction of two opposing currencies, it is possible to make a currency pair with the best trading potential. Currency indices have flexible smoothing settings and are not redrawn.

The screenshots show a trading system based on the signals of the Currency Strength Index Plus indicator. The system uses two copies of the indicator with the same scale from -20 to 120 in one lower window of the EURUSD, H1 chart. One copy displays the USD index, and the second 7 currency indices: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY (indicator settings as in the screenshots).

Signal to open a position.

If after closing the candle on the H1 period, the USD index for the first time, after becoming below seven indices, bent up - at the opening of the next candle with a market order, open a position for the convergence of the USD and the index, which has a value from 50 to 120 and the highest of the upwards (if there are no upwards - the highest of the inclined downwards).

If after closing the candle on the H1 period, the USD index for the first time, after becoming higher than seven indices, bent down - at the opening of the next candle with a market order, open a position for the convergence of the USD and the index, which has a value from 50 to -20 and the lowest of the downwards (if there are no downwards - the lowest of the upwards).

Set a take profit of 400 points (40 points with 4-digit quotes) and a stop loss of 200 points (instead of a stop loss, you can use a pending limit stop order of the opposite direction).

Signal to close the position and reverse.

If after closing the candle on the H1 period, a position is opened and a signal to open a new position on the same or another pair appears; the profit of the position is more than 1 pip - at the opening of the next candle with a market order, close the current position and open a new one.

Input parameters

  • IndexAppliTo - index price option
  • Depth - depth of display of the indicator in candles
  • IndicatorOption - options for smoothing indices: MA (indices are smoothed by MA), RSI-MA (RSI indices smoothed by MA), RSI-MA-50 USD (RSI indices are smoothed by MA, USD index is at 50 and other indices are moved to about 50)
  • RsiPeriod - period RSI
  • MaPeriod - period MA
  • MaMethod - smoothing method MA

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BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
5 (1)
Indicators
TraderHUD v2 — Complete Dashboard for the Professional Trader TraderHUD v2 is the evolution of the most complete visual indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings together everything a trader needs to see on the chart to make more informed decisions: temporal context, dollar strength, statistical range, pivot levels, movement speed and macro trend — all integrated, configurable and without cluttering the chart. This version was built based on real use in live trading, incorporating a clear philosophy
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Forex Jeweler
Artem Iartsev
Experts
The Forex Jeweler EA opens a locked position and sets a take profit for a buy and sell transaction. After closing one trade, the EA modifies the remaining trade according to the user's strategy. By default, the EA has a delivery setting not for trading. Setting "Forex Jeweler EURUSD" for safe and profitable EURUSD trading is attached in comment #1 of the Comments. The strategy test is presented in the screenshots. Profit for the last 6 months: 1000% (or average profit per month: 166%). The minim
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