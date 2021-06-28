Majestic FX MT4 Fiber
- Experts
-
Christian Schuerger12-jährige Trading Erfahrung. Nur manuelles Trading. Testen Sie mein Signal!
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 28 June 2021
- Activations: 5
I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009.
In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful.
I honestly admit that I hit a few accounts against the wall too.
I had to learn a lot before I could successfully establish myself in trading.
From all these experiences (good as well as bad) the idea of a trading robot arose.
And exactly this - Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber - is now available to you!
I have spent a lot of time making the Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber successful and profitable.
But it was worth it. The robot has become an indispensable part of my trading.
And now I offer the Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber for EVERYONE. Now you can benefit from constant profits too.
The Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber has been optimized for the EUR / USD currency pair in the H1 timeframe. Other very good results were achieved with the currency pairs AUD / JPY, EUR / AUD, USD / CAD, USD / CHF and USD / JPY.
Due to its diverse setting options, the robot is able to adapt to the current market conditions.
Parameters:
- Money Management System (Fixed Lot Size, Risk per Trade%, Risk per Trade Money, LotMoneyRatio (LMR) i.e. risk 0.1 Lot / 1000 $ Account Balance)
- Time Exit (Close All Trades, Exit Day, Exit Time, Stop Trading until next Day)
- Trade filters (spread, time, max.trades)
- Slippage & Latency Tracker (measures the slippage and the delay of the trade execution and saves the data in a file)
- Equity Protection (protects your Account from unexpected Drawdown)
- SL / TP by ATR (calculates SL/TP in combination with the last candle Value of the Average True Range Indicator)
- Partial close (partial close of intial Trade in %)
- Trailing stop (trailing stop in pips)
- Smart Break Even (set SL to Breakeven when pips are reached (incl. commission and spreads!)
- Info dashboard (shows actual settings and many more on the chart)
- News filter (does not allow trading via low-medium-or high impact news and Non-Farm-Payroll)
- Error Alerts (show Alerts on Screen or via Push Notifications when EA is unable to set SL/TP or open/close trades)
You see, all of my energy is in this trading robot. I look forward to your comments and ratings. Benefit from my Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber today!