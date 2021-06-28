Majestic FX MT4 Fiber

I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009.

In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful.

I honestly admit that I hit a few accounts against the wall too.

I had to learn a lot before I could successfully establish myself in trading.





From all these experiences (good as well as bad) the idea of ​​a trading robot arose.

And exactly this - Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber - is now available to you!





I have spent a lot of time making the Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber successful and profitable.

But it was worth it. The robot has become an indispensable part of my trading.





And now I offer the Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber for EVERYONE. Now you can benefit from constant profits too.





The Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber has been optimized for the EUR / USD currency pair in the H1 timeframe. Other very good results were achieved with the currency pairs AUD / JPY, EUR / AUD, USD / CAD, USD / CHF and USD / JPY.

Due to its diverse setting options, the robot is able to adapt to the current market conditions.





Parameters:

Money Management System (Fixed Lot Size, Risk per Trade%, Risk per Trade Money, LotMoneyRatio (LMR) i.e. risk 0.1 Lot / 1000 $ Account Balance)

(Fixed Lot Size, Risk per Trade%, Risk per Trade Money, LotMoneyRatio (LMR) i.e. risk 0.1 Lot / 1000 $ Account Balance) Time Exit (Close All Trades, Exit Day, Exit Time, Stop Trading until next Day)

(Close All Trades, Exit Day, Exit Time, Stop Trading until next Day) Trade filters (spread, time, max.trades)

(spread, time, max.trades) Slippage & Latency Tracker ( measures the slippage and the delay of the trade execution and saves the data in a file)

measures the slippage and the delay of the trade execution and saves the data in a file) Equity Protection ( protects your Account from unexpected Drawdown)

protects your Account from unexpected Drawdown) SL / TP by ATR ( calculates SL/TP in combination with the last candle Value of the Average True Range Indicator)

calculates SL/TP in combination with the last candle Value of the Average True Range Indicator) Partial close (partial close of intial Trade in %)

(partial close of intial Trade in %) Trailing stop (trailing stop in pips)

(trailing stop in pips) Smart Break Even (set SL to Breakeven when pips are reached (incl. commission and spreads!)

(set SL to Breakeven when pips are reached (incl. commission and spreads!) Info dashboard (shows actual settings and many more on the chart)

(shows actual settings and many more on the chart) News filter (does not allow trading via low-medium-or high impact news and Non-Farm-Payroll)

(does not allow trading via low-medium-or high impact news and Non-Farm-Payroll) Error Alerts (show Alerts on Screen or via Push Notifications when EA is unable to set SL/TP or open/close trades)

You see, all of my energy is in this trading robot. I look forward to your comments and ratings. Benefit from my Majestic-FX - MT 4 Fiber today!



