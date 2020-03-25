Fibonacci based Moving Average
- Indicators
- Semion Tremsin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator for automatic drawing of Fibonacci-based Moving Averages on the chart.
It supports up to eight lines at a time. The user can configure the period of each line.
The indicator also provides options to configure color and style of every line. In addition, it is possible to show indicator only on specific time frames.
Please contact the author for providing additional levels or if you have any other suggestions.