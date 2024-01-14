Scale EA all in one

  • Pan Liu
  • Version: 1.11
  • Updated: 14 January 2024
  • Activations: 10
We all know that there are many types of EA in the market, but can we put them all together? This EA current version has two trading strategies, each strategy can trade multiple currencies, and do not interfere with each other. New products are on sale at a discount, only to boost sales!

 Strategy B is turned off by default, but can be turned on manually, because it is designed to trade during GMT 20-22.Please set the trading time period according to the time difference between your local trading server and GMT. If you turn on "UseGMT_20_22" and it is not a test mode, the EA will automatically read the GMT time.

This EA trades multiple varieties, and the first run in testing mode requires downloading historical data, which takes a long time. Please be patient and wait.
 Trading server requirements:

 Margin: 1000+;
 Leverage: 1:500;
 Delay: none;
 Spread: low spread is better;
 Minimum allowed trade volume: 0.01;

 Chart：GBPUSD M15

 SymbolsEC // whether to automatically add trading varieties suffix
 MaxSpread // the maximum spread allowed
 DisplayPanel // whether to open the information panel
 ShowLabel // whether to open the signal panel
 BackColor // the background color of the information panel
 LabelColor // the theme color
 ChartColor // the color of the chart
 Strategy_A // whether to open Strategy A
 Symbol_A // the trading varieties of Strategy A
 limit_S_A // the maximum number of trading varieties allowed at the same time
 Magic_A // the trading number of Strategy A
 MaxDD_A // force all positions to close after reaching the percentage loss
 UseMM_A // if it is not 0, Strategy A will automatically get the trading volume based on the balance
 Lot_A // the trading volume of Strategy A
 Period_A // the time period of Strategy A
 MAperiod // the MA indicator period of Strategy A

 Strategy_B // whether to open Strategy B

Symbol_B //Symbols traded by Strategy B

 limit_S_B //Maximum number of symbols traded at once
 Magic_B //Number of symbols traded by Strategy B
 UseGMT_20_22 //On in non-test mode, automatically reads the best trading time
 HourStart //Start trading
 HourEnd //End trading
 UseMM_B //If not 0, Strategy B will automatically take a trade based on the balance
 Lot_B //Trade size of Strategy B
 Period_B //Time period of Strategy B
