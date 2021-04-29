Golden Ticket Pro Scalper

  • Experts
  • Roosevelt Bryant
    Roosevelt Bryant

    Roosevelt Bryant

    With more than 15 years of international and domestic market experience, Roosevelt L. Bryant, II has worked beside market professionals with more than 50 years of experience. Mr. Bryant previously served as Assistant Vice President of Algorithmic Portfolio Trading and Vice President of Foreign
  • Version: 2.2
  • Updated: 23 September 2023
  • Activations: 10

Introducing the Ultimate Trading Solution: Golden Ticket Pro EA!

🌟 Unlock Your Trading Potential at an Exclusive Price! 🌟

Are you ready to overcome your trading challenges and achieve consistent success? Golden Ticket Pro Scalper is your key to transforming your trading journey, equipped with a host of benefits that give you an edge.

🚀 Key Features & Benefits: ✅ Innovative Approach: Golden Ticket Pro Scalper is a cutting-edge expert advisor that uses mean reversion for pinpoint entry points, giving you a distinct advantage. ✅ Multicurrency Compatibility: Diversify your portfolio effortlessly by trading across various currency pairs, multiplying your opportunities. ✅ Suitable for All Skill Levels: Designed to cater to traders of all experience levels, from newcomers to seasoned professionals. ✅ Hedging Account Essential: Optimize your results by ensuring you have a hedging account. ✅ Broker Versatility: Seamlessly works with all brokers, with superior performance on platforms featuring low spreads and VPS for minimal latency. ✅ Personalized Optimization: Receive customized recommendations based on your unique account parameters, allowing you to maximize your returns.

🔧 User-Friendly Settings: Tailor your trading experience effortlessly with our intuitive settings. Whether you prefer fixed or dynamic lot sizing, you can fine-tune your strategy with ease. Assign unique magic numbers for EAs, and utilize a variety of time-based trade execution options. Plus, our system empowers you to maintain control over your risk with advanced drawdown reduction features.

🕒 Flexible Trading Hours: With Golden Ticket Pro Scalper, you have the freedom to choose your trading hours. Display or hide essential buttons and trade details as you see fit, or activate stealth mode for enhanced privacy.

📈 Advanced Risk Management: Our system empowers you with advanced risk management tools that enable you to maintain your daily drawdowns within acceptable ranges. Say goodbye to the uncertainty that comes with trading; Golden Ticket Pro Scalper puts you in control.

📊 Full Backtesting & Optimization: Experience confidence in your strategy with our system that can be fully backtested and optimized using a rigorously tested methodology. Make informed decisions based on solid data and historical performance.

🌐 Getting Started: Golden Ticket Pro Scalper is exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. Before you embark on this golden journey, ensure your MetaTrader 5 account is up and running.

💬 Need Guidance or Have Questions? If you have any questions or require guidance on how to use the algorithm, we're here to help! Join us on our Discord channel, Owlchemy Trading , and connect with a community of like-minded traders. Get answers to your queries, trading tips, and personalized support.

💰 Exclusive Offer: For a limited time, seize your opportunity to unlock the full potential of Golden Ticket Pro Scalper for just $99 for a full purchase or $50 to rent for an entire year.

Join the elite group of traders who have harnessed the power of Golden Ticket Pro Scalper to conquer their trading challenges, minimize risks, and maximize profits.

This is your golden ticket to trading success! Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity – act now and elevate your trading prowess to unprecedented levels.



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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
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Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Werlles de Souza Souza
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Werlles de Souza Souza 2023.02.24 00:51 
 

O EA Não abril nenhuma ordem até o presente momento se tiver alguém usando o mesmo favor pode me enviar as dicas

Como eu faço para entra em contato com o desenvolvedor do EA não sei como contatar pelo DM augem pode me ajudar meu EA não funciona. Roosevelt Bryant

Roosevelt Bryant
822
Reply from developer Roosevelt Bryant 2023.02.24 22:39
Por favor, DM me e eu vou ajudá-lo diretamente. Obrigado.
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