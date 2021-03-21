Dynamic Cross MT5

MagicNo ID number of the orders.



tp_in_money Take profit in money value for every 1st of order. : If this value too high maybe order can't take profit in one order.

tp_in_money 2 Take profit in money value for all order. : If this value too high maybe drawdown too high.

start_lot Lot for every 1st of order. : Recommend for start at 0.01 lot

lotMM Lot management for every 1st of order. : If true enables the money management option.

Pips to calculate lots Pips value for calculate lotMM. : If lotMM = true this value to set.

Free margin ...... Risk value for calculate lotMM.

range1 Range for cross order to take profit.(Level1)

range2 Range for cross order to take profit. (Level2)

MaxOrder Total open order that EA can be open in one round.

Multiply Multiply lot for open next order for next range.

hr Time to expire pending order.

Starttime Set start trading time of day.