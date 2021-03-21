Dynamic Cross MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.91
- Updated: 3 January 2022
- Activations: 5
EA for MT5
Start :300$ But recommend 500$
Cross orders technic.
Money Managenet or Fixed lots can be select.
EA schedule to work can set.
Please Optimize before run this EA.
- Recommend to run 1Pair per account
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time frame
|Variable
|Value
|MagicNo
|ID number of the orders.
|tp_in_money
|Take profit in money value for every 1st of order. : If this value too high maybe order can't take profit in one order.
|tp_in_money2
|Take profit in money value for all order. : If this value too high maybe drawdown too high.
|start_lot
|Lot for every 1st of order. : Recommend for start at 0.01 lot
|lotMM
|Lot management for every 1st of order. : If true enables the money management option.
|Pips to calculate lots
|Pips value for calculate lotMM. : If lotMM = true this value to set.
|Free margin ......
|Risk value for calculate lotMM.
|range1
|Range for cross order to take profit.(Level1)
|range2
|Range for cross order to take profit.(Level2)
|MaxOrder
|Total open order that EA can be open in one round.
|Multiply
|Multiply lot for open next order for next range.
|hr
|Time to expire pending order.
|Starttime
|Set start trading time of day.
|Endtime
|Set end trading time of day.
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Indicator
- Bolinger Bands
- Stochatics
- MACD
- RSI
- CCI
- EMA
- Bull Power , Bear Power
Good luck with this EA.
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