Dynamic Cross MT5

EA for MT5

Start :300$ But recommend 500$

Cross orders technic.

Money Managenet or Fixed lots can be select.

EA schedule to work can set.

Please Optimize before run this EA.

  • Recommend to run 1Pair per account
  • It can be optimized in the strategy tester
  • It can trade on any time frame
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Variable Value
MagicNo ID number of the orders.
tp_in_money  Take profit in money value for every 1st of order. : If this value too high maybe order can't take profit in one order.
tp_in_money2 Take profit in money value for all order. : If this value too high maybe drawdown too high.
start_lot Lot for every 1st of order. : Recommend for start at 0.01 lot
lotMM Lot management for  every 1st of order. : If true enables the money management option. 
Pips to calculate lots Pips value for calculate lotMM. : If lotMM = true this value to set.
Free margin ...... Risk value for calculate lotMM.
range1 Range for cross order to take profit.(Level1)
range2 Range for cross order to take profit.(Level2)
MaxOrder Total open order that EA can be open in one round.
Multiply Multiply lot for open next order for next range.
hr Time to expire pending order.
Starttime Set start trading time of day.
Endtime Set end trading time of day.

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Indicator

  • Bolinger Bands
  • Stochatics
  • MACD
  • RSI
  • CCI
  • EMA
  • Bull Power , Bear Power

    Good luck with this EA.

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    Experts
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    Ednaldo Ribeiro
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    Ednaldo Ribeiro 2021.09.29 21:06 
     

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    Mr Denkavee Ekbarom
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    Reply from developer Mr Denkavee Ekbarom 2021.10.08 16:36
    Thank you
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
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    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.07.19 13:39 
     

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    Mr Denkavee Ekbarom
    471
    Reply from developer Mr Denkavee Ekbarom 2021.07.22 16:40
    Thank you.
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