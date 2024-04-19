TopBot

  • Experts
  • Michael Ndukwo
    Michael Ndukwo

    Michael Ndukwo

    I'm a software engineer who specializes on artificial intelligence and use my expertise to find and automate profitable trading strategies.

    I've worked on multiple projects over the years which can be seen on my portfolio.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 21 April 2024
  • Activations: 5

This Bot works with three timeframe analysis which are the; the daily, the hourly and the minutes timeframes. It uses the daily do detect a bearish or bullish market trend, the hourly detects premium and discount zones while the minute is used to detect supply and demand, before a trading decision is made by the bot.

It has two entry modes which are the passive and aggressive, the aggressive has more potential rewards with more risks while the passive has less risk and less rewards. I recommend you start with the passive, when profit is made you can then transit to aggressive for higher reward. For example on our three year back-test of 2021 till 2024, the passive mode made on average 300% per year with a drawdown of 24% maximum while the aggressive mode made 3000% per year with a draw down of 77% maximum.

It also has two exit systems which are the fixed and hedge; the fixed mode uses hard stop loss with no martingale, hedging or grid and has been proven to be profitable over the years, while the hedge mode hedges losing position in order to turn them into winning ones, this has also been proven to be profitable over the years.

The fixed system works well with the passive mode while the hedge system works well with the aggressive. The choice of systems or modes is dependent on your own risk tolerance and preference.

It also has an inbuilt dynamic position sizing and trailing stop loss feature which allows makes the bot make more returns over time, this features can be enabled or disabled by you.

I've committed myself to keep developing this system and making it the best bot out there, so as time goes by it will only get better and so will the price also.

WHILE USING THE FIXED SYSTEM MAKE SURE THE TRAILING STOP OPTION IS ON FOR BETTER RESULTS.

Below are the results made by the bot over the years, and as we progress more prove of this bots profitability will be posted.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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