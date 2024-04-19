This Bot works with three timeframe analysis which are the; the daily, the hourly and the minutes timeframes. It uses the daily do detect a bearish or bullish market trend, the hourly detects premium and discount zones while the minute is used to detect supply and demand, before a trading decision is made by the bot.

It has two entry modes which are the passive and aggressive, the aggressive has more potential rewards with more risks while the passive has less risk and less rewards. I recommend you start with the passive, when profit is made you can then transit to aggressive for higher reward. For example on our three year back-test of 2021 till 2024, the passive mode made on average 300% per year with a drawdown of 24% maximum while the aggressive mode made 3000% per year with a draw down of 77% maximum.

It also has two exit systems which are the fixed and hedge; the fixed mode uses hard stop loss with no martingale, hedging or grid and has been proven to be profitable over the years, while the hedge mode hedges losing position in order to turn them into winning ones, this has also been proven to be profitable over the years.

The fixed system works well with the passive mode while the hedge system works well with the aggressive. The choice of systems or modes is dependent on your own risk tolerance and preference.

It also has an inbuilt dynamic position sizing and trailing stop loss feature which allows makes the bot make more returns over time, this features can be enabled or disabled by you.

I've committed myself to keep developing this system and making it the best bot out there, so as time goes by it will only get better and so will the price also.

WHILE USING THE FIXED SYSTEM MAKE SURE THE TRAILING STOP OPTION IS ON FOR BETTER RESULTS.

Below are the results made by the bot over the years, and as we progress more prove of this bots profitability will be posted.