Multi Timeframe Cash MT4

Multi Timeframe Cash

 

This Expert Advisor (Multi Timeframe Cash - MTCash) can be used to trade most currency pairs. Significantly high profits were recorded with GBPJPY, XAUUSD(Gold) and GBPAUD pairs. Generally, the EA is recommended for trading GBPJPY, XAUUSD(Gold), GBPAUD, GBPUSD, GBPNZD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF and NZDUSD. Get the MT5 version here. Kindly connect with our Telegram Group for regular updates.


The signals of this Expert Advisor are derived from the interaction between 5 Technical Indicators in different Time Frames. Machine Learning was used in the selection of Indicator/Time frame combinations which yield the best results while considering risk.


(Please note that MT4 Strategy Tester is not optimized for Multiple Time Frames Expert Advisors. However, MT5 Strategy Tester works perfectly for the EA. You can download the demo MT5 version of this EA so as to utilize the Strategy Tester on MT5. You can then proceed to go live/demo trade with the MT4 version, it gives the same results in live/demo trading.)

 

RISK MANAGEMENT: The user can choose between using a Hard Stop Loss and Martingale. Using Hard Stop Loss is safer. However, using martingale achieves more trades and significantly higher returns. It should be noted that martingale is significantly riskier hence smart position sizing and other risk reduction strategies were integrated into the martingale system in this EA. Precisely, the Martingale Trade Management system implemented in this EA includes Draw-down Reduction and Recovery Technologies which make it much less risky.  Additionally, Trailing Stop Loss is also implemented.


Links to the Set files for the best settings will always be updated in the comments tab of this page and here.

 

SETTINGS DESCRIPTION

Attach EA to 1 minute chart of the desired currency pair.

Please note that most default values are stated inside the EA inputs settings. Set Files are also provided here.

 

Indicator Settings

Set Indicators Time Frames, High & Low limits as well as Tolerances. Default values are provided inside the EA input settings


SL & TP Settings

The EA has two ways to take profit/stop loss. The EA chooses the best of the two during a trade. The first method is based on ATR (Average True Range) of the market at the time of the trade and the second is a hard TP/SL in points. (Points is Pips * 10). The EA defaults are fine.


General Settings

If "Use Martingale & Recovery?" is set to True, manually change "Use Stop Loss" to False and vice-versa.

Lot Multiplier and Max Lot Size are only used if "Use Martingale & Recovery" is set to True


Recovery Settings

These settings only work if "Use Martingale & Recovery" is set to True. Default values are fine.













































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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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