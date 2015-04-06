Multi Timeframe Cash MT4

This Expert Advisor (Multi Timeframe Cash - MTCash) can be used to trade most currency pairs. Significantly high profits were recorded with GBPJPY, XAUUSD(Gold) and GBPAUD pairs. Generally, the EA is recommended for trading GBPJPY, XAUUSD(Gold), GBPAUD, GBPUSD, GBPNZD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF and NZDUSD. Get the MT5 version here. Kindly connect with our Telegram Group for regular updates.





The signals of this Expert Advisor are derived from the interaction between 5 Technical Indicators in different Time Frames. Machine Learning was used in the selection of Indicator/Time frame combinations which yield the best results while considering risk.





(Please note that MT4 Strategy Tester is not optimized for Multiple Time Frames Expert Advisors. However, MT5 Strategy Tester works perfectly for the EA. You can download the demo MT5 version of this EA so as to utilize the Strategy Tester on MT5. You can then proceed to go live/demo trade with the MT4 version, it gives the same results in live/demo trading.)

RISK MANAGEMENT: The user can choose between using a Hard Stop Loss and Martingale. Using Hard Stop Loss is safer. However, using martingale achieves more trades and significantly higher returns. It should be noted that martingale is significantly riskier hence smart position sizing and other risk reduction strategies were integrated into the martingale system in this EA. Precisely, the Martingale Trade Management system implemented in this EA includes Draw-down Reduction and Recovery Technologies which make it much less risky. Additionally, Trailing Stop Loss is also implemented.





Links to the Set files for the best settings will always be updated in the comments tab of this page and here.

SETTINGS DESCRIPTION

Attach EA to 1 minute chart of the desired currency pair.

Please note that most default values are stated inside the EA inputs settings. Set Files are also provided here.

Indicator Settings

Set Indicators Time Frames, High & Low limits as well as Tolerances. Default values are provided inside the EA input settings





SL & TP Settings

The EA has two ways to take profit/stop loss. The EA chooses the best of the two during a trade. The first method is based on ATR (Average True Range) of the market at the time of the trade and the second is a hard TP/SL in points. (Points is Pips * 10). The EA defaults are fine.





General Settings

If "Use Martingale & Recovery?" is set to True, manually change "Use Stop Loss" to False and vice-versa.

Lot Multiplier and Max Lot Size are only used if "Use Martingale & Recovery" is set to True





Recovery Settings

These settings only work if "Use Martingale & Recovery" is set to True. Default values are fine.