Waves Surfer

Probably the best implementation of “channel breakthrough” idea. Unlike many classic strategies in current Expert Advisor channel is adaptive: the channel with depends on market volatility. This strategy was tested for many years in different markets and systems. You can use the result of more than five years of work.

To start:





Just add Expert Advisor to EURUSD chart with M1 timeframe with default settings. Increase Lots parameter, if you need.





General information:

Expert Advisor parameters is optimized for EURUSD with M1 timeframe on 2020. COVID-19 influence taken into account in Advicor parameters. Timeframe is M1. M1-M5 timeframes is also possible. Bigger timeframes is not recommended. After optimization it could work on all symbols (was tested on all MOEX contracts, GBRUSD, XAUUSD). There will be no deals for a first hour of trade. When position is opened it will be never closed, while the EA working. It could be changed from buy to sell and back, but never closed without opening the opposite position.

Parameters:

Lots for trading - This parameter should be set manually.

Averaging periods for low trend [1-30] - defined during optimization. Integer. Value should be greater than 1 and less than 30.

Averaging periods for high trend [1-30] - defined during optimization. Integer. Value should be greater than 1 and less than 30.

Averaging periods for high trend [1-30] - defined during optimization. Integer. Value should be greater than 1 and less than 30.

Channel breakthrough parameter [0-0.99] - Channel width coefficient.Bigger value bigger channel width. Defined during optimization. There are several rules: smaller values increases number of deals. There should be from 1 to 3 deals a day normally.

Optimization:

There are several rules of this Advisor optimization: