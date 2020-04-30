Waves Surfer

Probably the best implementation of “channel breakthrough” idea. Unlike many classic strategies in current Expert Advisor channel is adaptive: the channel  with depends on market volatility. This strategy was tested for many years in different markets and systems. You can use the result of more than five years of work.


To start:


Just add Expert Advisor to EURUSD chart with M1 timeframe with default settings.  Increase Lots parameter, if you need.

General information:


Expert Advisor parameters is optimized for EURUSD with M1 timeframe on 2020. COVID-19 influence taken into account in Advicor parameters. Timeframe is M1. M1-M5 timeframes is also possible. Bigger timeframes is not recommended. After optimization it could work on all symbols (was tested on all MOEX contracts, GBRUSD, XAUUSD). There will be no deals for a first hour of trade. When position is opened it will be never closed, while the EA working. It could be changed from buy to sell and back, but never closed without opening the opposite position.


Parameters:


  • Lots for trading -  This parameter should be set manually.

  • Averaging periods for low trend  [1-30]  - defined during optimization. Integer. Value should be greater than 1 and less than 30.

  • Averaging periods for high trend [1-30]  - defined during optimization. Integer. Value should be greater than 1 and less than 30.

  • Averaging periods for high trend [1-30]  - defined during optimization. Integer. Value should be greater than 1 and less than 30.

  • Channel breakthrough parameter [0-0.99] - Channel width coefficient.Bigger value bigger channel width. Defined during optimization. There are several rules: smaller values increases number of deals. There should be from 1 to 3 deals a day normally.


Optimization: 


There are several rules of this Advisor optimization:

  • Try to follow recommended limit values for optimized parameters. (1-30) and (0.01-0.99). Steps should be 1 and 0.01.

  • Parameters should be optimized together. You can separate only “channel breakthrough” parameter optimization.

  • It’s recommended to optimize this Expert Advisor to maximize the recovery factor. This advisor is always profitable, but it’s necessary to minimize the drawdown value.

  • It’s recommended to optimize this Advisor if there are some significant changes on the market, such as COVID-19, or end of COVID-19 influence.


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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