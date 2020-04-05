Eng GBP is a an advanced trading system used for All currencies based on Fibonacci Levels and breakout strategies combination

The EA has been tested in the strategy tester in different trading conditions and shows a good result. The H4 time frame is recommended for calculation and H1 for trading

Settings will be uploaded for GBPUSD.

Features

Fixed lot and auto lot

Money management ( Equity / $ mode )

Trade safely

Repeated order when another chance occurs and easy settings to use

System needs time for calculation, keeping the system open is mandatory





Recommendations

Best with VPS

All Currencies but better with GBPUSD

H4 timeframe for Calculation

H1 For Trading and Testing

Do not shutdown the system during the trading days to get better result





Inputs

Settings optimized for GBPUSD, H1 timeframe for trading , H4 for Calculation



