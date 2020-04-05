Eng GBP
- Experts
- Ahmad Alsaegh
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 6 May 2020
- Activations: 5
Eng GBP
Eng GBP is a an advanced trading system used for All currencies based on Fibonacci Levels and breakout strategies combination
The EA has been tested in the strategy tester in different trading conditions and shows a good result. The H4 time frame is recommended for calculation and H1 for trading
Settings will be uploaded for GBPUSD.
Features
- Fixed lot and auto lot
- Money management ( Equity / $ mode )
- Trade safely
- Repeated order when another chance occurs and easy settings to use
- System needs time for calculation, keeping the system open is mandatory
Recommendations
- Best with VPS
- All Currencies but better with GBPUSD
- H4 timeframe for Calculation
- H1 For Trading and Testing
- Do not shutdown the system during the trading days to get better result
Inputs
Settings optimized for GBPUSD, H1 timeframe for trading , H4 for Calculation
- Calculation Timeframe = H4 EA will calculate every H4 candle to see to best time for trading
- Trading Time =from 00:00 to 23:59
- Execution Mode= MARKET / LIMIT whether you want LIMIT order or Market execution
- Minimum & Maximum range to trade it is the price traveled in the calculation candle in pips
- Entry Ratio which Fibo level after breakout of the candle to be used for entry
- SL Ratio which Fibo level after breakout of the candle to be used for SL
- TP Ratio which Fibo level after breakout of the candle to be used for Tp
- Fixed size Lot will be used if you Tuned the Moneymanagement Mode to " OFF" position
- Moneymanagement Mode how you want your money management to be calculated ( Equity , Money " how much money you want to risk per trade ", Fixed lot)
- One Trade per Day ( True / False ) How many trader per 24 hours if you want only one trade set this as True , if you want to trde depending on the availability of the condition set False
- Trade Cancellation after the breakout if the price travel to X% Fibo no trade will be placed ( for more safety )
- Cancel Ratio Which fibo level you want the order to be cancelled after breakout
- Use Breakeven to move stop loss to entry after X% Fibo
- Hidden Mode ( True/ False ) Ea to move SL to entry if it is False or EA to close the trade manually if it is False when the price reaches Breakeven Trigger ratio
- Trigger Ratio when the price reaches X % Fibo and you want to move the SL to entry point to avoid counter trend
- use Moving Average to confirm the trend while trading