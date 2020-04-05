Eng GBP

Eng GBP is a an advanced trading system used for All currencies based on Fibonacci Levels and breakout strategies combination

The EA has been tested in the strategy tester in different trading conditions and shows a good result. The H4 time frame is recommended for calculation and H1 for trading 

Settings will be uploaded for GBPUSD.


Features

  • Fixed lot and auto lot 
  • Money management ( Equity / $ mode ) 
  • Trade safely
  • Repeated order when another chance occurs and easy settings to use
  • System needs time for calculation, keeping the system open is mandatory


Recommendations

  • Best with VPS
  • All Currencies but better with GBPUSD
  • H4 timeframe for Calculation
  • H1 For Trading and Testing
  • Do not shutdown the system during the trading days to get better result


Inputs

Settings optimized for GBPUSD, H1 timeframe for trading , H4 for Calculation


  • Calculation Timeframe = H4  EA will calculate every H4 candle to see to best time for trading 
  • Trading Time =from 00:00 to 23:59 
  •  Execution Mode= MARKET / LIMIT   whether you want LIMIT order or Market execution
  • Minimum & Maximum range to trade   it is the price traveled in the calculation candle in pips
  • Entry Ratio  which Fibo level after breakout of the candle to be used for entry
  • SL Ratio  which Fibo level after breakout of the candle to be used for SL
  • TP Ratio        which Fibo level after breakout of the candle to be used for Tp
  • Fixed size Lot will be used if you Tuned the Moneymanagement Mode to " OFF" position
  • Moneymanagement Mode  how you want your money management to be calculated ( Equity , Money " how much money you want to risk per trade ", Fixed lot) 
  • One Trade per Day ( True / False ) How many trader per 24 hours if you want only one trade set this as True , if you want to trde depending on the availability of the condition set False
  • Trade Cancellation  after the breakout if the price travel to X% Fibo no trade will be placed ( for more safety )
  • Cancel Ratio Which fibo level you want the order to be cancelled after breakout
  • Use Breakeven  to move stop loss to entry after X% Fibo
  • Hidden Mode ( True/ False ) Ea to move SL to entry if it is False or EA to close the trade manually if it is False when the price reaches Breakeven Trigger ratio
  • Trigger Ratio when the price reaches X % Fibo and you want to move the SL to entry point to avoid counter trend
  • use Moving Average  to confirm the trend while trading 





