Torro trade

Backtest from  2015-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode.
Start depo 10000 USD Lot size: 0,5 (You can modify it but maintain the ratio)

EA created for EURUSD M15
Open transaction based on RVI + Momentum + MA Crossover
Close transaction based on Stochastic

The parameters of indicators have been optimized.
Change manually only lot size.

EA  does one transaction at the time.
No adding position, no martingale, no grid.
To avoid risky situations.

Fell free to increase lot size while you earn to achive exponential results.

I advise to use low spread broker.

Wishing you successful trading!
