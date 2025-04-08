ProfitGenius

Product Description

This trading robot uses historical chat data to predict the future direction of the forex market. The EA uses Price Action, ADX indicator and secret formula to make predictions for the next trading signal. The Expert Advisor is fully automated, and the user must only change the maximum risk size in the input parameters.

Results

This EA is designed to operate on the EUR/USD to make the best profits. This EA was run for each year between 2017 to 2019 separately and was found to be profitable. It was also run from 2017 to 2019 continuously and still made profit. The results for the tests are shown in the pictures below.

Specifications

  •     Pair: EUR/USD
  •     Timeframes: H1 strongly recommended

Input Parameters

  •         MaximumRiskPercentage : Amount of risk to trade starting from 0,01

Recommendations

  •          The maximum risk must be kept lower than 0.1 to avoid losses. Test the risk that works best with your broker before running the EA on a live account.

·                       Other pairs can be traded but it is not advisable as this EA was designed with EUR/USD pair taken into consideration.

  •          Test the EA on different brokers as the spreads might differ and the results might be skewed.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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