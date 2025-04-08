ProfitGenius

Product Description

This trading robot uses historical chat data to predict the future direction of the forex market. The EA uses Price Action, ADX indicator and secret formula to make predictions for the next trading signal. The Expert Advisor is fully automated, and the user must only change the maximum risk size in the input parameters.

Results

This EA is designed to operate on the EUR/USD to make the best profits. This EA was run for each year between 2017 to 2019 separately and was found to be profitable. It was also run from 2017 to 2019 continuously and still made profit. The results for the tests are shown in the pictures below.

Specifications

Pair: EUR/USD

Timeframes: H1 strongly recommended

Input Parameters

MaximumRiskPercentage : Amount of risk to trade starting from 0,01

Recommendations

The maximum risk must be kept lower than 0.1 to avoid losses. Test the risk that works best with your broker before running the EA on a live account.

· Other pairs can be traded but it is not advisable as this EA was designed with EUR/USD pair taken into consideration.

Test the EA on different brokers as the spreads might differ and the results might be skewed.



