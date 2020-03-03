Eurusd SweetSpots

Hello !

Welome to my new advisor - this system uses trends and martingale.

Different technical indicators (i.e. Bollinger bands, Stochastics) are used.

Max 3 positions are opened (Long+Short in total).

Lot size varies and increases with account size.


To be used for EURUSD, 1 min timeframe but can be adapted for different pairs.

It shows pretty stable and low-risk results (altough tick quality is low ,

but i think this should be neglectable because trades are opened/closed at the end of any minute only).


Check it out ; any feedback along with good reasoning is highly appreciated.

Parameters :

lpar_pdiff : fine-tuning of multiple candlestick checks for long orders (factor for Point - differences) - 0.5..2 (default 1)

spar_pdiff : fine-tuning of multiple candlestick checks for short orders (factor for Point - differences) - 0.5..2(default 1)

lpar_bbper : period for mainly used Bollinger Band long orders  - 2..45 (default 20)

spar_bbper : period for mainly used Bollinger Band short orders - 2..45 (default 27)


Use on your own risk.

