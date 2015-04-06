KUKA FULL with open settings.





The EA uses time patterns. Trading on financial markets has a cyclical activity during the day. Optimization of the EA allows you to identify and trade the most active phases during the day.





The EA trades both trend patterns and reversal patterns. Setting up the EA is not complicated, but requires a long time. Therefore, in the "Discussion" section, set files for many currency pairs will be attached





posted instructions for setting up your own. The EA consists of 20 blocks, each of which represents a separate EA with its own settings.





All previously purchased expert advisors from the KUKA series will be updated to this version with a set file application.













Settings.





Lot size-lot size (if Risk% " 0 " is used")





Risk % - lot size depending on the Deposit





Slippage-allowed slippage





Spread-a valid spread extension





Magik_Number - unique number adviser













Block # - block numbering





Use Block-true / false use this block





Start Hour-hour to enter the trade





Start Minute-minute to enter the trade





Close Candles - number of candles (in the current timeframe) after which the trade is closed





Stop Loss-stop loss trades





Take Profit-take profit of the trade





Revers - true/false input with the trend or against the trend





Monday-Friday-true/ false days of the week on which the block works





Trailing-true / false using trailing





Trailing Start - Trailing start trailing





Trailing Stop-trailing stop