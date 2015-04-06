Kuka Full
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 7
KUKA FULL with open settings.
The EA uses time patterns. Trading on financial markets has a cyclical activity during the day. Optimization of the EA allows you to identify and trade the most active phases during the day.
The EA trades both trend patterns and reversal patterns. Setting up the EA is not complicated, but requires a long time. Therefore, in the "Discussion" section, set files for many currency pairs will be attached
posted instructions for setting up your own. The EA consists of 20 blocks, each of which represents a separate EA with its own settings.
All previously purchased expert advisors from the KUKA series will be updated to this version with a set file application.
Settings.
Lot size-lot size (if Risk% " 0 " is used")
Risk % - lot size depending on the Deposit
Slippage-allowed slippage
Spread-a valid spread extension
Magik_Number - unique number adviser
Block # - block numbering
Use Block-true / false use this block
Start Hour-hour to enter the trade
Start Minute-minute to enter the trade
Close Candles - number of candles (in the current timeframe) after which the trade is closed
Stop Loss-stop loss trades
Take Profit-take profit of the trade
Revers - true/false input with the trend or against the trend
Monday-Friday-true/ false days of the week on which the block works
Trailing-true / false using trailing
Trailing Start - Trailing start trailing
Trailing Stop-trailing stop