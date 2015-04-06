Kuka Full

KUKA FULL with open settings.

The EA uses time patterns. Trading on financial markets has a cyclical activity during the day. Optimization of the EA allows you to identify and trade the most active phases during the day.

The EA trades both trend patterns and reversal patterns. Setting up the EA is not complicated, but requires a long time. Therefore, in the "Discussion" section, set files for many currency pairs will be attached

posted instructions for setting up your own. The EA consists of 20 blocks, each of which represents a separate EA with its own settings.

All previously purchased expert advisors from the KUKA series will be updated to this version with a set file application.



Settings.

Lot size-lot size (if Risk% " 0 " is used")

Risk % - lot size depending on the Deposit

Slippage-allowed slippage

Spread-a valid spread extension

Magik_Number - unique number adviser



Block # - block numbering

Use Block-true / false use this block

Start Hour-hour to enter the trade

Start Minute-minute to enter the trade

Close Candles - number of candles (in the current timeframe) after which the trade is closed

Stop Loss-stop loss trades

Take Profit-take profit of the trade

Revers - true/false input with the trend or against the trend

Monday-Friday-true/ false days of the week on which the block works

Trailing-true / false using trailing

Trailing Start - Trailing start trailing

Trailing Stop-trailing stop
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EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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