Arya Stochastic Moving Average

  • Indicators
  • Maria Erica Costagliola
    Maria Erica Costagliola

    Maria Erica Costagliola

    • Software Developer at  SyncLab
    • Italy
    • 587
    5 (1)
    My name is Maria Erica Costagliola, I am software developer and an experienced trader.
    You can check on my Product on the Market that will be descripeted both in Italian and English or
    if you have a strategy you want to use to create an Expert Advisor or an Indicator, do not hesitate to text me!
    5 products 1 topic 6 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 23 November 2020
  • Activations: 5

Arya Stochastic MA _MM

Description in English and Italian=



This Indicator is based on a very simple logic: using 2 level of Stochastic Oscillator and two different Moving Avarage, give you Buy and Sell Signal with Alerts and drawing Arrows. It work on every timeframe or Symbol ;

This Indicator is for traders that have a multioperative approach on different asset , to  controll  the operativity in a simple and effective way .

SIGNAL INPUT=

·         BUY=  when Stochastic Oscillator cross below 20 and the Fast Moving Avarage is up the Slow Moving Avarage, the indicator will draw a Blu Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example= “BuyEURUSD”;

·         SELL=  when Stochastic Oscillator cross above 80 and the Fast Moving Avarage is down the Slow Moving Avarage, the indicator will draw a Red Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example= “SellEURUSD”;

You can receive push notification of your signal on your mobile device with the MetaTrader5 App.
To turn this feature on follow this steps:
   · Download MetaTrader5 App from the store
   · Go on the Tool section of your MetaTrader5 Platform on your PC and click on Options(CTRL+O)
   · Go on the Notifications tab and click on "Enable Push Notifications"
   · Put your MetaQuotesID on the section( you will find the MetaQuotesID on your MetaTrader5 App)
   · Click on OK button and wait your notification on the next signal
 

      

Installation

Simply attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs; it will automatically adjust for the current pair and timeframe ;


Questo Indicatore è basato su una logica molto semplice: usando due livelli per lo Stochastic Oscillator e due diversi Moving Avarage, da un Segnale di Buy e di Sell, disegnando delle frecce sul grafico e mettendo un allarme. Funziona su tutti i cross e i timeframe;



Questo Indicatore è consigliato a  tutti i trader che hanno una multipoeratività su più asset per semplificare i loro controlli ed essere più efficaci.

INPUT DEI SEGNALI=

·         BUY=  quando lo Stochastic Oscillator incrocia sotto il livello 20 e il Moving Avarage veloce  è maggiore del Moving Avarage lento , l'indicatore disegnerà una freccia Blu e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale   Esempio= "BuyEURUSD";


·         SELL=  quando lo Stochastic Oscillator incrocia sopra il livello 80 e il Moving Avarage veloce  è minore del Moving Avarage lento , l'indicatore disegnerà una freccia Rossa e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale   Esempio= "SellEURUSD";

Puoi ricevere le notifiche del segnale direttamente sulla tua App MetaTrader5.
Per ottenere il servizio basta seguire questi semplici passaggi:
   · Installa l'App MetaTrader5 dallo store
   · Vai nella sezione Tool sulla piattaforma MetaTrader5 del tuo PC e clicca su Options(CTRL+O)
   · Vai nel tab Notifications e clicca su "Enable Push Notifications"
   · Inserisci il tuo MetaQuotesID nel box MetaQuotesID (troverai il tuo MetaQuotesID nell'App MetaTrader5 del tuo cellulare)
   · Clicca su OK e attendi la notifica sul tuo cellulare al prossimo segnale dell'indicatore
  


Installation


Attaccare semplicemente l'indicatore alla finestra del grafico di riferimento: regolerà automaticamente i calcoli per il Simbolo e il Timeframe;
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Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
WaveSniper
Alessandro Farinella
Indicators
Wave Sniper One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity. I tried to build the perfect indicator. I ended up deleting most of them. I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing param
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
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