Arya Stochastic Moving Average

Arya Stochastic MA _MM

Description in English and Italian=













This Indicator is based on a very simple logic: using 2 level of Stochastic Oscillator and two different Moving Avarage, give you Buy and Sell Signal with Alerts and drawing Arrows. It work on every timeframe or Symbol ;





This Indicator is for traders that have a multioperative approach on different asset , to controll the operativity in a simple and effective way .





SIGNAL INPUT=





· BUY= when Stochastic Oscillator cross below 20 and the Fast Moving Avarage is up the Slow Moving Avarage, the indicator will draw a Blu Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example= “BuyEURUSD”;





· SELL= when Stochastic Oscillator cross above 80 and the Fast Moving Avarage is down the Slow Moving Avarage, the indicator will draw a Red Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example= “SellEURUSD”;





You can receive push notification of your signal on your mobile device with the MetaTrader5 App. To turn this feature on follow this steps: · Download MetaTrader5 App from the store · Go on the Tool section of your MetaTrader5 Platform on your PC and click on Options(CTRL+O) · Go on the Notifications tab and click on "Enable Push Notifications" · Put your MetaQuotesID on the section( you will find the MetaQuotesID on your MetaTrader5 App) · Click on OK button and wait your notification on the next signal







Installation





Simply attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs; it will automatically adjust for the current pair and timeframe ;









Questo Indicatore è basato su una logica molto semplice: usando due livelli per lo Stochastic Oscillator e due diversi Moving Avarage, da un Segnale di Buy e di Sell, disegnando delle frecce sul grafico e mettendo un allarme. Funziona su tutti i cross e i timeframe;













Questo Indicatore è consigliato a tutti i trader che hanno una multipoeratività su più asset per semplificare i loro controlli ed essere più efficaci.





INPUT DEI SEGNALI=





· BUY= quando lo Stochastic Oscillator incrocia sotto il livello 20 e il Moving Avarage veloce è maggiore del Moving Avarage lento , l'indicatore disegnerà una freccia Blu e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio= "BuyEURUSD";









· SELL= quando lo Stochastic Oscillator incrocia sopra il livello 80 e il Moving Avarage veloce è minore del Moving Avarage lento , l'indicatore disegnerà una freccia Rossa e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio= "SellEURUSD";





Puoi ricevere le notifiche del segnale direttamente sulla tua App MetaTrader5. Per ottenere il servizio basta seguire questi semplici passaggi: · Installa l'App MetaTrader5 dallo store · Vai nella sezione Tool sulla piattaforma MetaTrader5 del tuo PC e clicca su Options(CTRL+O) · Vai nel tab Notifications e clicca su "Enable Push Notifications" · Inserisci il tuo MetaQuotesID nel box MetaQuotesID (troverai il tuo MetaQuotesID nell'App MetaTrader5 del tuo cellulare) · Clicca su OK e attendi la notifica sul tuo cellulare al prossimo segnale dell'indicatore







Installation









Attaccare semplicemente l'indicatore alla finestra del grafico di riferimento: regolerà automaticamente i calcoli per il Simbolo e il Timeframe;