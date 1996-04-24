Sansa MovingAvarage Cross MM

Sansa MovingAvarage Cross MM
Description in English and Italian =

This Indicator is based on the cross of two Moving Avarage, and gives you the signal of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts.

What’s the best about it? You can set up the two Moving Avarage just as you need!

When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , in the INPUT section, you can choose the MATimeFrame(H1,H4,M30 ....),  the MaMethod ( Simple, Exponential.....),SlowMa Periods( 50 as Default but you can manually change the number ), FastMa Periods(1 as Default but you can manually chande the number).

SIGNAL INPUT =

·         BUY = when FastMa cross above the SlowMa on a well defined Trend, the indicator will draw a Blue Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Exaple= “BuyEURUSD”;

·         SELL = when FastMa  cross below the SlowMa on a well defined Trend, the indicator will draw a Red Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example= “SellEURUSD”;


You can receive push notification of your signal on your mobile device with the MetaTrader5 App.
To turn this feature on follow this steps:
   · Download MetaTrader5 App from the store
   · Go on the Tool section of your MetaTrader5 Platform on your PC and click on Options(CTRL+O)
   · Go on the Notifications tab and click on "Enable Push Notifications"
   · Put your MetaQuotesID on the section( you will find the MetaQuotesID on your MetaTrader5 App)
   · Click on OK button and wait your notification on the next signal
 


INSTALLATION =

Simply attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs, a window will open , in the INPUT SECTION you will find all the variable of the MA that you can change;

Double click to the MATimeFrame, MaMethod, SlowMaPeriods, FastMaPeriods, to change the default setting with the value you need.

 
*************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** 
 

Questo indicatore è basato sull’incrocio di due Moving Avarage, e da il segnale di Buy e Sell quando si incrociano con delle frecce e degli Allarmi.

 

Qual è la cosa migliore di questo indicatore? Puoi impostare le due Moving Avarage proprio coma hai bisogno!

 

Quando attaccherai l’indicatore al grafico, si aprirà una finestra dove, nella sezione VALORI DI INPUT, puoi scegliere MaTimeframe(H1,H4,M30….), MaMethod(Simple, Exponential….) il periodo della SlowMa(50 di default ma lo puoi cambiare manualmente), il periodo della FastMa(1 di default ma lo puoi cambiare manualmente).

 

SIGNAL INPUT =

·         BUY = quando la FastMa incrocia dal basso verso l’alto con la SlowMa su un Trend ben definito, l’indicatore disegnerà una freccia Blu e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio=”BuyEURUSD”; 

·         SELL = quando la FastMa incrocia dall’alto verso il basso con la SlowMa su un Trend ben definito, l’indicatore disegnerà una freccia Ross e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio=”SellEURUSD”;

 
Puoi ricevere le notifiche del segnale direttamente sulla tua App MetaTrader5.
Per ottenere il servizio basta seguire questi semplici passaggi:
   · Installa l'App MetaTrader5 dallo store
   · Vai nella sezione Tool sulla piattaforma MetaTrader5 del tuo PC e clicca su Options(CTRL+O)
   · Vai nel tab Notifications e clicca su "Enable Push Notifications"
   · Inserisci il tuo MetaQuotesID nel box MetaQuotesID (troverai il tuo MetaQuotesID nell'App MetaTrader5 del tuo cellulare)
   · Clicca su OK e attendi la notifica sul tuo cellulare al prossimo segnale dell'indicatore
 

INSTALLATION =

Attaccare semplicemente l’indicatore al grafico, si aprirà una finestra, nella sezione VALORI DI INPUT, troverai tutte le variabili degli Ma che puoi cambiare;

Fai doppio click su MaTimeFrame, MaMethod,SlowMaPeriods, FastMaPeriods, per cambiare i valori di default con i valori che preferisci.

 

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The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Indicators
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
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