Ichimoku KumoTwist MM

Ichimoku KumoTwist M_M

Description in English and Italian =

This Indicator is based on one of the Strategies with Ichimoku Indicator, in particular the KUMO TWIST! The Kumo Twist  is the cross of the Senkou Span A  with the Senkou Span B; The Senkou Span A and the Senkou Span B are the two lines that create the Cloud in the Ichimoku Indicator; it will give you of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts.

 

When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , in the INPUT section, you can also choose to change the main Ichimoku values.

SIGNAL INPUT =

·         BUY= when the Senkou Span A Line cross above the Senkou Span B Line, the indicator will draw a Blue Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Exaple= “BuyEURUSD”;

·         SELL= when Senkou Span B Line cross below the Senkou Span A Line , the indicator will draw a Red Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example= “SellEURUSD”;

 
You can receive push notification of your signal on your mobile device with the MetaTrader5 App.
To turn this feature on follow this steps:
   · Download MetaTrader5 App from the store
   · Go on the Tool section of your MetaTrader5 Platform on your PC and click on Options(CTRL+O)
   · Go on the Notifications tab and click on "Enable Push Notifications"
   · Put your MetaQuotesID on the section( you will find the MetaQuotesID on your MetaTrader5 App)
   · Click on OK button and wait your notification on the next signal
  

INSTALLATION =

Simply attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs and the indicator will adjust to the timeframe and the Symbol.

 
***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
 

Questo indicatore è basato su una delle strategie dell’ indicatore Ichimoku, in particolare prende in considerazione la KUMO TWIST! La Kumo Twist è l’incrocio tra la linea Senkou Span A  e la linea Senkou Span B;La Senkou Span A e la Senkou Span B sono le due linee che creano la Nuvola nell’indicatore Ichimoku;da quindi il segnale di Buy e Sell quando si incrociano con delle frecce e degli Allarmi.

 

Quando attaccherai l’indicatore al grafico, si aprirà una finestra e nella sezione VALORI DI INPUT, puoi anche cambiare i valori dell’Ichimoku su cui l’inciatore è basato.

SIGNAL INPUT =

·         BUY = quando la Senkou Span A incrocia dal basso verso l’alto con la Senkou Span B, l’indicatore disegnerà una freccia Blu e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio=”BuyEURUSD”; 

·         SELL = quando la Senkou Span B  incrocia dall’alto verso il basso con la Senkou Span B, l’indicatore disegnerà una freccia Ross e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio=”SellEURUSD”;

 
Puoi ricevere le notifiche del segnale direttamente sulla tua App MetaTrader5.
Per ottenere il servizio basta seguire questi semplici passaggi:
   · Installa l'App MetaTrader5 dallo store
   · Vai nella sezione Tool sulla piattaforma MetaTrader5 del tuo PC e clicca su Options(CTRL+O)
   · Vai nel tab Notifications e clicca su "Enable Push Notifications"
   · Inserisci il tuo MetaQuotesID nel box MetaQuotesID (troverai il tuo MetaQuotesID nell'App MetaTrader5 del tuo cellulare)
   · Clicca su OK e attendi la notifica sul tuo cellulare al prossimo segnale dell'indicatore
 

INSTALLATION =

Attacca semplicemente l’indicatore al grafico, e si aggiornerà automaticamente con il TimeFrame e il Simbolo di riferimento.
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Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
WaveSniper
Alessandro Farinella
Indicators
Wave Sniper One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity. I tried to build the perfect indicator. I ended up deleting most of them. I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing param
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
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