Sessions PRO

5

Sessions PRO is a perfect tool which divide your chart screen by 3 main market sessions:

1> asian

2> european (with division for Frankfurt and London start)

3> american


Sessions PRO is perfect especially for trading indices, where main pivot points often occurs along with new market center enters the market.

With Sessions PRO you see what events happened at their exact corresponding time - European and American moves and pivot points are much more important than asian. Stop analyzing your charts blindly and equip yourself with the right tool.

With Sessions PRO you are instantly made aware of the timeframe you are at, as well as the entire picture of the market.

After using Sessions PRO you will be wondering how you were ever able to work without it. *Sessions PRO will positively impact your analysis and trades.*


Just try it, you’ll love it!

SESSIONS PRO  can be initialized only during live market session. Only after proper init you will be able to use it during closed market as well.


THANK YOU for taking the time to review our indicator


Advantages

  • High accuracy of signals.
  • Enormous analysis improvements.
  • Perfect for scalping and intraday trading.
  • Perfect for backtesting.
  • Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters.
  • Works on any financial instruments and markets.

Parameters

  • coloring - AUTOMATIC - colors of sessions are calculated based on your chart background color | USER_DEFINED - session colors can be chosen by the user
  • frankfurt_session_color - user defined Frankfurt session color
  • london_session_color - user defined London session color
  • newyork_session_color - user defined New York session color


THANK YOU for taking the time to review our indicator


CHECK ALSO OUR PINBAR SCANNER INDICATOR

IT IS AT LIMITED TIME FREE PROMO OFFER RIGHT NOW


FOLLOW US ON TWITTER (we often give away our pro tools for free).

https://twitter.com/_MT_KING_


Reviews 3
nabil84
129
nabil84 2022.02.16 09:26 
 

Work well and a lot of settings to be perfectly personalized

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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PinBar Scanner PRO
Andrzej Grzegorz Kwiatkowski
1 (1)
Indicators
PINBAR SCANNER PRO with TREND and RSI + CCI OSCILLATORS filter This indicator has been designed to automatically and constantly scan entire market to find high probability pinbar formations, so you can just wait for the perfect trading opportunity come to you automatically. PINBAR is the strongest candle reversal pattern known in technical analysis. It shows excellent areas to determine potential entries and exits with opportunity to use excellent risk and reward ratios.  It includes an RSI and
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PinBar Scanner PRO MT4
Andrzej Grzegorz Kwiatkowski
5 (1)
Indicators
PINBAR SCANNER PRO with TREND and RSI + CCI OSCILLATORS filter This indicator has been designed to automatically and constantly scan entire market to find high probability pinbar formations, so you can just wait for the perfect trading opportunity come to you automatically. PINBAR is the strongest candle reversal pattern known in technical analysis. It shows excellent areas to determine potential entries and exits with opportunity to use excellent risk and reward ratios.  It includes an RSI and
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Sessions PRO MT5
Andrzej Grzegorz Kwiatkowski
5 (1)
Indicators
Sessions PRO  is a perfect tool which divide your chart screen by 3 main market sessions: 1> asian 2> european (with division for Frankfurt and London start) 3> american Sessions PRO  is perfect especially for trading indices, where main pivot points often occurs along with new market center enters the market. With  Sessions PRO  you see what events happened at their exact corresponding time - European and American moves and pivot points are much more important than asian. Stop analyzing your c
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nabil84
129
nabil84 2022.02.16 09:26 
 

Work well and a lot of settings to be perfectly personalized

Itnas
334
Itnas 2019.11.09 09:49 
 

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ali-haider
588
ali-haider 2019.07.02 22:27 
 

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