On Chart Williams Percent Range

This is a variation of Williams' Percent Range indicator which draws high/low/mid range and overbought/oversold levels directly on the chart, where the last candle Close price corresponds to the %R value.

Advantage of this representation is that it is possible to see exact extremum reaches by price (0 and -100 levels) and current price value in regards to overbought/oversold conditions.

In addition, this indicator allows tracking price action on a different timeframe (for example, see the price levels of %R calculation for a D1 data while on H1 or M15 timeframe) and/or for a specific time interval (for example, from 2013.10.15 to 2015.05.11). This can be achieved by specifying calculation timeframe, start date and end date explicitly. Other customizations include calculation period and overbought/oversold levels.


Indicator parameters:

  • PeriodCandles - The number of candles to use in calculation. The minimum allowed value is 2. The default value is 10.
  • OverboughLevel - The value of overbought level used to draw the overbought line. Allowed values are in range from -100 to 0. The default value is -20.
  • OversoldLevel - The value of oversold level used to draw the oversold line. Allowed values are in range from -100 to 0. The default value is -80.
  • CalculationTimeFrame - The timeframe to use in calculation. Allowed values range from M1 to MN1 and Undefined. Undefined will use the currently selected timeframe. The default value is Undefined.
  • StartDateSpecified - Defines if StartDate parameter is to be used in calculation. The default value is false.
  • StartDate - The start date of a specific time interval to use in calculation. Allowed values are in range from 1970.01.01 00:00 to current time. The default value is 1970.01.01 00:00.
  • EndDateSpecified - Defines if EndDate parameter is to be used in calculation. The default value is false.
  • EndDate - The end date of a specific time interval to use in calculation. Allowed values are in range from 1970.01.01 00:00 to current time. The default value is 1970.01.01 00:00.
  • MaxCandlesInHistory - The maximum number of candles to draw the indicator levels. The default value is 10000.
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Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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