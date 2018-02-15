On Chart Williams Percent Range

This is a variation of Williams' Percent Range indicator which draws high/low/mid range and overbought/oversold levels directly on the chart, where the last candle Close price corresponds to the %R value.

Advantage of this representation is that it is possible to see exact extremum reaches by price (0 and -100 levels) and current price value in regards to overbought/oversold conditions.

In addition, this indicator allows tracking price action on a different timeframe (for example, see the price levels of %R calculation for a D1 data while on H1 or M15 timeframe) and/or for a specific time interval (for example, from 2013.10.15 to 2015.05.11). This can be achieved by specifying calculation timeframe, start date and end date explicitly. Other customizations include calculation period and overbought/oversold levels.







Indicator parameters: