AZscalper is an automatic Expert Advisor that works using pending orders. It has an advanced algorithm that uses the price like the principal indicator, in fact, during a substantial price movement (it doesn't matter if up or down), it places pending orders in both directions.

This system has a preset small Stop Loss and big Take Profit, and the closure of the positive trades is reached by Trailing Stop. AZscalper works well on EURUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY and GBPUSD currency pairs with best result on M5 timeframe.

You can trade with fixed (MMmode=false) or automatic lot by setting the risk % on money management system (MMmode=true).

The backtests shown below were performed with the default settings. As you can see, in the first gift we have the starting capital of $100 and 0.01 fixed lot size, and in the second gift we have the starting capital of $2000 and auto lot size in accordance to the chosen risk of 15%. Leverage 1:400.

You can do the backtests and you will have similar results.





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