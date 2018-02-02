Speedy Pairs is a robot that open orders based on the acceleration of the price. The strategy is to wait for a certain number of pips is reached within a certain number of seconds, when this condition are met, then the order will be open.

Every order has its own tight stop loss, and the profit will be reached with trailing stop.

For the backtests shown below, I performed a small optimization of about 15 months (in 2012-2013 ca.), and then I launched the test from 2011 to 2017, with starting capital 1000, leverage 1:400 and lot size 0.1. The set files are available in the comment.

Tested pairs: AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.

Lower spreads and fast execution are required.





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