Headstrong Expert Advisor is a trend scalper that uses the standard indicators such as Bbands, RSI, ADX, and Moving Averages. It has been developed for trade on EURUSD and USDJPY on M5 time frame. The strategy is simple: open sell trade in overbought zone when the trend is down, and vice versa open buy trade in oversold zone when the trend is up. The closing of trade is done by Take profit (in pips) or by ADX+RSI (stop loss is deliberately higher).

Headstrong does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid, etc.

Works around the clock.





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