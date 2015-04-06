LongTermV1
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
There are simply experts working at high tide and this mine working at low tide (falls on prices)
The backtest on EURUSD was done with the default parameters without any optimization and you can see the result below. Works well on other pairs also.
Parameters
- MMmode - false = fixed lot
- Fixed_Lot - lot size to trade.
- Risk% LotSize (MMmode=true) - risk % of balance
- ENV - 192
- Dev - 0.7
- Multi 2.0
- Step 50
- Tprofit/Sloss?
- Take profit- take profit in pips.
- Stop loss - stop loss in pips.
- Profit target - money earning
- Magic number