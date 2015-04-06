LongTermV1

There are simply experts working at high tide and this mine working at low tide (falls on prices)

The backtest on EURUSD was done with the default parameters without any optimization and you can see the result below. Works well on other pairs also.









Parameters

MMmode - false = fixed lot

- false = fixed lot Fixed_Lot - lot size to trade.

- lot size to trade. Risk% LotSize (MMmode=true) - risk % of balance

- risk % of balance ENV - 192

192 Dev - 0.7

0.7 Multi 2.0

2.0 Step 50

50 Tprofit/Sloss?

Take profit - take profit in pips.

- take profit in pips. Stop loss - stop loss in pips.

- stop loss in pips. Profit target - money earning

money earning Magic number















