LongTermV1

There are simply experts working at high tide and this mine working at low tide (falls on prices)

The backtest on EURUSD was done with the default parameters without any optimization and you can see the result below. Works well on other pairs also.



Parameters

  • MMmode - false = fixed lot
  • Fixed_Lot - lot size to trade.
  • Risk% LotSize (MMmode=true) - risk % of balance
  • ENV - 192
  • Dev - 0.7
  • Multi 2.0
  • Step 50
  • Tprofit/Sloss?
  • Take profit- take profit in pips.
  • Stop loss - stop loss in pips.
  • Profit target - money earning
  • Magic number





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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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AZscalper
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AZscalper is an automatic Expert Advisor that works using pending orders. It has an advanced algorithm that uses the price like the principal indicator, in fact, during a substantial price movement (it doesn't matter if up or down), it places pending orders in both directions. This system has a preset small Stop Loss and big Take Profit, and the closure of the positive trades is reached by Trailing Stop. AZscalper works well on EURUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY and GBPUSD currency pairs with best result on
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Headstrong Expert Advisor is a trend scalper that uses the standard indicators such as Bbands, RSI, ADX, and Moving Averages. It has been developed for trade on EURUSD and USDJPY on M5 time frame. The strategy is simple: open sell trade in overbought zone when the trend is down, and vice versa open buy trade in oversold zone when the trend is up. The closing of trade is done by Take profit (in pips) or by ADX+RSI (stop loss is deliberately higher). Headstrong does not use dangerous strategies li
Speedy Pairs
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Speedy Pairs is a robot that open orders based on the acceleration of the price. The strategy is to wait for a certain number of pips is reached within a certain number of seconds, when this condition are met, then the order will be open. Every order has its own tight stop loss, and the profit will be reached with trailing stop. For the backtests shown below, I performed a small optimization of about 15 months (in 2012-2013 ca.), and then I launched the test from 2011 to 2017, with starting capi
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