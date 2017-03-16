Price Action Triggers indicator uses the purest form of data available in the market (price action) to determine the entry triggers. The signals are formed by observing the shape, positioning and relative size of the candles. The triggers will appear once either a single or a multi candle setup is detected.

It is important to note that the triggers will not observe the broader direction of the market (market sentiment). Thus the indicator should not be used as a stand-alone trading system. The Price Action Triggers work great when you have determined the market sentiment and know which triggers to take.‌

N‌B! All the arrows appear at the start of the candle they locate on and will not repaint!

T‌he indicator works on all timeframes and symbols, but it is recommended to use it on bigger timeframes (H4 and up) since price action analysis principles work better the bigger the timeframe.





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