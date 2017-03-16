Price Action Triggers

2
  • Indicators
  • Robert Maidla
    Robert Maidla

    Robert Maidla

    • Software developer at  RM Trading Solutions
    • Estonia
    • 8439
    4.6 (58)
    A freelance developer of trading algorithms from Estonia since 2015. I have the Certificate in Advanced English level C1 (by Cambridge English Language Assessment) so I have no problem communicating in English. I am also an entrepreneur so I have great respect for deadlines which I consider
    2 products 3 topics 5 comments
  • Version: 4.1
  • Updated: 10 October 2018
  • Activations: 5

Price Action Triggers indicator uses the purest form of data available in the market (price action) to determine the entry triggers. The signals are formed by observing the shape, positioning and relative size of the candles. The triggers will appear once either a single or a multi candle setup is detected.

It is important to note that the triggers will not observe the broader direction of the market (market sentiment). Thus the indicator should not be used as a stand-alone trading system. The Price Action Triggers work great when you have determined the market sentiment and know which triggers to take.‌

N‌B! All the arrows appear at the start of the candle they locate on and will not repaint!

T‌he indicator works on all timeframes and symbols, but it is recommended to use it on bigger timeframes (H4 and up) since price action analysis principles work better the bigger the timeframe.


‌Inputs

  • Alerts - if true, the indicator sends an alert notification to the MetaTrader 4 terminal when any of the arrows appear along with the symbol name the event happened on.
  • Push notifications - if true, the indicator sends a push notification when any of the arrows appear along with the symbol name the event happened on.
  • Emails - if true, the indicator sends an email when any of the arrows appear along with the symbol name the event happened on.
Recommended products
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
The Best Choice compra y venta
Sandro Israel Hernandez Zamora
Indicators
¿Has escuchado decir que la tendencia es tu amiga? pues nada es mas cierto en el mundo del trading. Este indicador analiza las tendencias y su fuerza para que puedas aprovecharlas y utilizamos un conjunto de indicadores como RSI, %W, MACD y EMAS para analizar el mercado y sus movimientos, por lo que podrás mantener tu gráfico limpio sabiendo que todos estos indicadores los tienes en uno solo. Este, como cualquier indicador, no representa una certeza de compra o venta definitiva, por lo siempre r
Magic Multi Levels
Phan Van Vien
Indicators
If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5 The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels. Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identi
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicators
Breakout Signals With Trade Context ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move. A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure,
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicators
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
KT 4 Timeframe Trend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT 4 Time Frame Trend is an invaluable forex indicator for traders seeking to identify the trend direction across 4-time frames accurately. This innovative indicator allows users to simultaneously observe and analyze price trends across four different timeframes. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool offers an enhanced understanding of trend dynamics, leading to improved trading strategies on your trading platform. The capability to concurrently monitor multiple timef
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
SC MTF Balance of Power MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Balance of Power (BOP) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is BOP? Balance of Power (BOP) is an oscillator that measures the strength of buyers versus sellers by comparing the change in price to the range of the bar. The indicator is calculated as (Close - Open) / (High - Low), th
FREE
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
Unique Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Unique Trend indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator is suitable for trading on small timeframes because it ignores sudden price jumps or price corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price. The scan at minima and maxima forms the internal boundaries (channel) when calculating the indicator signals. The channel allows you to remove market noise. iMA and iATR are used to generate signals using the author's algor
Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) Rectangle - displaus indicator rectangle. (true,false)  How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. I f the trend waiting,trend waiting.     ///////////////////////////////////////////
LordTrendSignal
Igor Pereira Calil
Indicators
LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen. The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain m
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
AdvanceSuperTrend
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : UT_Bot - ATR-Based Trading Indicator Introduction : Discover the power of "UT_Bot," the ultimate trading indicator that leverages the Average True Range (ATR) to provide unparalleled accuracy in your trading decisions. If you're seeking a more reliable alternative to the Super Trend indicator, look no further. UT_Bot is your key to precision trading. Key Features : ATR-Powered Precision: UT_Bot uses the ATR to deliver accurate signals that adapt to market volatility. Enhanced Trend Detec
Cycle identifer
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
Support and resistance are the basic and widely used trading strategies in the financial trading world. The Support and Resistance indicator for MetaTrader is the best technical tool for identifying potential areas of a support or resistance zone. The indicator is a multi-timeframe indicator that automatically scans through different timeframes for support&resistance zones. It displays lines of the support&resistance zones of a specified period in all the time frames. This implies that the indi
Alpha Trend Spotter PA
Andy Ismail
Indicators
Supplement for Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8590 This indicator acts by price action. Use it when ATS shows clear Bullish or Bearish Trend for finding the strongest trend each day. Suitable for timeframes M5, H1, H4 and D1. Suitable for Binary Option 5 minutes signal. How to Use: RED Arrow means Sell GREEN Arrow means Buy
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Indicators
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Edge Finder 11
Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
Indicators
Edge Finder 11 i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder 11 uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & Momentum Visualization:  The indicator analyzes the market and dynamically colors the price bars. Specific colors instantly tell you if the trend is st
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicators
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Nice Stable Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Nice Stable Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candles.
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to  50 symbols  to identify high-volatility , trending markets instantly. With bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Quick Links: User Manual & Guide: Here MT5 Version: Here MQL5 Channel
Edge Finder Pro 001
Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
Indicators
Edge Finder Pro 001   i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. It is an enhanced version with profit-taking levels, improved chart visibility, and greater ease in entering and exiting the market .   How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder Pro 0 0 1 uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & M
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
No Skam
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
NO SKAM Arrow Indicator The NO SKAM Arrow Indicator is a self-optimizing trading indicator designed to automatically fine-tune its signal generation and TP/SL levels based on your performance goals. Instead of manually testing hundreds of parameter combinations, the indicator searches for settings that best match your optimization targets, such as: Minimum Win Rate Maximum Losing Streak Minimum Trade Count Positive net profit This can save traders hours—or even days—of manual optimization. The i
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
More from author
Price Action Strength Indicator
Robert Maidla
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Price Action Strength indicator uses the purest form of data available in the market (price action) to indicate the strength of the market move. Reading price action and measuring its strength is a subjective matter and it is a technique that takes years to master. The purpose of the indicator is to make the reading of the price action strength as objective as possible. The indicator is far more advanced then default oscillators, because in addition to the price movement and its direction, the P
Filter:
Michele dL
266
Michele dL 2020.12.10 11:31 
 

This indicator is of no use, unless purchased with Price Action Strength indicator. But even then, it just keeps giving a lot of signals, which personally didn't really help me on a H4 time frame. For what it is, I think it is quite overpriced.

Reply to review